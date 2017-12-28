East Coast Action From One Of The Season’s Largest Events

Over the last few years Rudy’s Diesel—a Durham, North Carolina-based shop—has hosted some of the most exciting diesel power events that the East Coast has to offer. Rudy’s Spring and Fall events have grown from small “dyno days” into all-out diesel extravaganzas, with drag racing, sled pulling, a Show & Shine, and of course, dyno action.

This year’s Fall Truck Jam also had one of the biggest purses in diesel drag racing: a $16,000 Pro Street shootout that gave $10,000 to the winner. That prize brought out some of the most exciting trucks in the country. There were also bracket classes where racers had to run as close to their dial-ins without going under. For a taste of extreme speed, Scheid Diesel brought out their Cummins-powered diesel dragster and wowed the fans with some low four-second elapsed times in the eighth-mile, topping out at more than 180 mph.

The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League made a stop at Rudy’s as well, and some of the hottest trucks in the nation battled it out in 3.0 and Super Stock classes. Most competitors stayed around and pulled again with the Carolina Truck and Tractor Pullers on Saturday night, which also had street classes that allowed normal diesel work trucks a chance to hook to the sled. The two straight days of pulling made for a great show, as those participants who didn’t have a good hook on Friday got another chance the very next evening.

If you weren’t one of the 5,000-plus fans who showed up for Rudy’s Fall event, there’s no need to worry. On April 24 and 25, Rudy’s Spring event will roll around at Galot Motorsports Park, an even bigger venue that will host more trucks, spectators and vendors. The Fall event will continue as well, and will take place on October 9 and 10. If you’re anywhere near the East Coast (or even if you aren’t), make sure to mark those dates on your calendar, as Rudy’s puts on a show that’s simply too good to miss! DW

“The two straight days of pulling made for a great show, as those participants who didn’t have a good hook on Friday got another chance the very next evening.”

The Winners!

While the end of the drag racing competition was rained out, we were able to grab the sled pull and dyno results. Here are both Friday and Saturday’s winners for the 2014 Fall Truck Jam.

Drag Racing

Top Dragster: Jared Jones, 4.22 at 180.61 mph

Pro Street: Seth Sullivan, Taylor Wildon (tie, rainout)

-ADVERTISEMENT-

Sled Pulling

PPL 3.0: Andrew Grove, “Bad Timing,” 325.22 feet

PPL Super Stock: Brad Deeter, “Oversize Load,”284.99 feet

CTTP Work Stock: Kenneth Stanley, 323.16 feet

CTTP Hot Street: Carey Clark, 317.73 feet

CTTP Open 4×4: Rob Wright, 332.98 feet