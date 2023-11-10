Voorheis’ Ground Pounder

This month your online votes have selected Chris Voorheis as the Shell Rotella Truck of the Month winner. We congratulate Chris and are excited to showcase his truck in the pages of Diesel World and online.

Chris is a family man, a father, an adventurer, and an off-road enthusiast, and he also had built and races this killer rig.

Like so many diesel fans, he started off with a specific purpose and intended to just put the truck to work. He had a plan — and the plan was simple. But, just like so many of us, he was also bitten by the performance bug. Next thing he knew, he was on a different path. He’s put in the work (and parts) to turn a simple stocker into a ground pounder. And that’s where our story picks up. We asked Chris to tell us a little bit more about his build that earned him the title of Truck Of The Month winner.

Let’s take a look under the hood of this winning truck and its owner. Here’s his story.

“It started off five years ago as a mega cab that needed fixing. I bought it to tow my Jeep to off-road sites. Once I started messing with it I ended up building it up. It went from a simple built tranny (that I built with a friend), and an s369 to support winning comps and small single. That all lead up to building a mega with a shredder series short block, stage 3 head from Scheid and huge air, s476 feeding a Forced Inductions GTR110 mm turbo, and 3 kits of nitrous.”

“After that, I wanted to get into racing. I bought a turnkey 5.90 ET truck and made some modifications because of the elevation changes where I’d be racing. It is a Miller Machine built 5.9 with a stock head. It has a phenomenal trans build by Chris Gelbaugh. With these put together it works in amazing concert.”

“I also stepped up to a GTR52 88mm turbo and turned on the existing nitrous setup to a 0.110 Jet and a 0.78 Spool Jet. I ended up with more power than necessary to have fun in No Prep races around Idaho and at the Texas Truck Jam. With the help of good friends, I reduced the ETs by a whole second from my first races. I got it down to a 6.16 at 121 mph which, as anyone in the 5.90 index knows, is enough to be competitive. It is a fun-as-hell 4×4 that also lives up to the expectations of my main sponsor Daily Driven Performance.

Adding fiberglass doors and bedsides has brought this truck’s weight down from stock to 5,150 lbs — and that’s with me in it! When I ran it on the dyno at Weekend On The Edge it surprised me that it could do 1,495 HP on a single small 88 jet.”

“It’ll be nice to see what it will do this year when it’s all tuned up.

I can’t thank my sponsors enough. I couldn’t have gotten here without their support. Special thanks to Daily Driven Performance first and foremost, Forced Inductions, BD Diesel, and last but not least, the fuel experts Industrial Injection.”

Thanks, Chris. We think you did a great job. We will be looking for you out there to see what comes next.

Now it’s time for you to put your prized diesel truck in the competition for a chance to win Diesel World’s Truck of the Month contest sponsored by Shell Rotella. Check it out at dieselworldmag.com.

Share a good picture, a brief description, and show it off to the world. You could be the next TOTM winner and earn a chance for a special spotlight issue if you’re voted Truck Of The Year. Then we get to put your truck on the cover of Diesel World.

How cool is that?! So, go grab that camera and get started!