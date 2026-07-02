Published on July 02, 2026 Author Trent Riddle Tags 2009 Ram 2500, Attitude Performance, BDS Lift Kit, Cummins Build, Custom Ram 2500, diesel performance, diesel power, Diesel Truck Build, Dodge, Fuel Hostage Wheels, Ram, Ram 2500 Cummins, Toyo M/T, Share article Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Mail 0 How Attitude Performance Built This 2009 Ram 2500 Cummins Built Not Bought – The Philosophy Behind This Custom 2009 Ram 2500 Cummins Chris Bruziecki runs a paving company, which is hard work and requires a tough truck. Chris has proven the advertising claim of “Ram Tough” on a daily basis. Both Chris and his wife, Nikki, drive a 2013 Ram 2500 daily. However, for play, they prefer this red 2009 Ram 2500. Chris tells us he’s a believer in the saying, “Real Trucks Are Built Not Bought.” As such, he shipped his truck to Attitude Performance, over 800 miles from his home, for the build.Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter Taking this truck from mild to wild was possible at the home shop, but free time was short and would have put the fun factor on hold for too long. Suspension Upgrades – BDS 8-Inch Lift Kit on the 2009 Ram 2500 On the suspension side, a BDS 8-inch lift was selected as the base to build a taller suspension on. To achieve maximum lift height, the following components were added on top of the BDS base kit: 3-inch front coil spacers for additional front lift 3-inch rear blocks for matching rear height BDS 12-inch shocks to handle the extended travel and load Dual steering stabilizers for improved handling and control at the larger tire size An 8-inch lift was selected and the base package is a BDS kit. To gain more than the full 8 inches, 3-inch front coils spacers and 3-inch rear blocks were also used. BDS 12-inch shocks round out the suspension package. Here you can see the front dual steering stabilizers from BDS. Notice that the parts are painted to match the truck. Read More: A BDS Lift Improves Looks and Rides Great Wheels & Tires Now, a lift is not just for adding height, it’s also so you can run larger tires. Chris chose: Tires: 38.5×15.5R20 Toyo M/Ts Wheels: Black 20×12 Fuel Hostage wheels To turn the larger rubber, the 4.88:1 gearing is now in both differentials. This truck rolls on a set of 38.5×15.5R20 Toyo M/Ts mounted on black 20×12 Fuel Hostage wheels. Differential Covers – Mag-Hytec Protection Front & Rear To protect the newly regeared differentials, Chris added a Mag-Hytec differential cover on the rear axle. The Mag-Hytec cover offers two key advantages: Increased fluid capacity: A Mag-Hytec diff cover adds fluid capacity and aids cooling of the diff oil in the rear Improved heat dissipation: A Mag-Hytec should be on the front diff by the time you read this. The brake calipers, lines and more have been given the red treatment. At the rear, you’ll find a Mag-Hytec diff cover and more red. The brake calipers, lines and more have been given the red treatment. Also, 4.88:1 gearing is now in both diffs. Engine Performance Upgrades Air Intake: Under the hood, Chris upgraded to an S&B air intake, allowing the Cummins diesel engine to breathe more freely. Fuel Injectors: Chris upgraded some 100-hp injectors. Upgraded injectors deliver more fuel to the combustion chamber, directly increasing horsepower and torque output. Exhaust System: The exhaust is now a 5-inch MBPR system that is PHC (Powder Hard Coat) coated. Engine Tuning: An XRT Pro programmer with a custom tune makes the best of these upgrades. A custom tune ensures all components work together optimally, maximizing power while maintaining reliability. This red Ram has an S&B intake system and some 100-hp injectors; the rest is mostly stock… for now. Read More: Top Cummins Upgrades You Can’t Live Without Exterior Modifications The exterior of this custom Ram 2500 has been carefully modified to create an aggressive, purposeful appearance that matches the truck’s performance capabilities. Here is a full breakdown of every exterior modification: Front End: Speed SS Grille: A Speed SS grille dresses up the front end. Giving the front end a more aggressive and custom appearance. 2-Inch Cowl Induction Hood: A 2-inch cowl induction hood has been added. The cowl hood not only looks aggressive but also draws cooler, denser air toward the engine bay, complementing the S&B intake system Bumpers Sport Bumpers: Upgraded sport-style bumpers replace the factory units, adding to the truck’s muscular front and rear appearance. Body and Glass The final body mods include a set of Bushwacker cutout flairs, LED taillights and limo tint on the windows. A Speed grille setup and a cowl induction hood dress up the front end. Interior Upgrades Gauges: The interior looks stock, but it’s been upgraded with Auto Meter gauges in an A-pillar pod setup. Audio System: Two Sony 500-watt amps drive the two Sony 12-inch subwoofers under the back seat. The interior looks stock, but it’s been upgraded with Auto Meter gauges in an A-pillar pod setup. In addition, two Sony 500-watt amps drive the two Sony 12-inch subwoofers under the back seat. Final Thoughts This custom 2009 Ram 2500 Cummins build by Attitude Performance is everything a serious truck enthusiast could ask for. The family uses Red for all things that are fun, towing the boat and horse trailers, road trips and camping, and of course racing. They wanted a “Real Truck” to have real fun with, and would look “Bad A… doing it.” We can say that Chris has done a good job of meeting that goal. DW Total 12 Shares Share 0 Tweet 0 Pin it 12 Share 0