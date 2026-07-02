How Attitude Performance Built This 2009 Ram 2500 Cummins

Built Not Bought – The Philosophy Behind This Custom 2009 Ram 2500 Cummins

Chris Bruziecki runs a paving company, which is hard work and requires a tough truck. Chris has proven the advertising claim of “Ram Tough” on a daily basis. Both Chris and his wife, Nikki, drive a 2013 Ram 2500 daily. However, for play, they prefer this red 2009 Ram 2500.

Chris tells us he’s a believer in the saying, “Real Trucks Are Built Not Bought.” As such, he shipped his truck to Attitude Performance, over 800 miles from his home, for the build.

Taking this truck from mild to wild was possible at the home shop, but free time was short and would have put the fun factor on hold for too long.

Suspension Upgrades – BDS 8-Inch Lift Kit on the 2009 Ram 2500

On the suspension side, a BDS 8-inch lift was selected as the base to build a taller suspension on.

To achieve maximum lift height, the following components were added on top of the BDS base kit:

3-inch front coil spacers for additional front lift

3-inch rear blocks for matching rear height

BDS 12-inch shocks to handle the extended travel and load

Dual steering stabilizers for improved handling and control at the larger tire size

Read More: A BDS Lift Improves Looks and Rides Great

Wheels & Tires

Now, a lift is not just for adding height, it’s also so you can run larger tires. Chris chose:

Tires: 38.5×15.5R20 Toyo M/Ts

38.5×15.5R20 Toyo M/Ts Wheels: Black 20×12 Fuel Hostage wheels

To turn the larger rubber, the 4.88:1 gearing is now in both differentials.

Differential Covers – Mag-Hytec Protection Front & Rear

To protect the newly regeared differentials, Chris added a Mag-Hytec differential cover on the rear axle. The Mag-Hytec cover offers two key advantages:

Increased fluid capacity: A Mag-Hytec diff cover adds fluid capacity and aids cooling of the diff oil in the rear

A Mag-Hytec diff cover adds fluid capacity and aids cooling of the diff oil in the rear Improved heat dissipation: A Mag-Hytec should be on the front diff by the time you read this.

The brake calipers, lines and more have been given the red treatment.

Engine Performance Upgrades

Air Intake:

Under the hood, Chris upgraded to an S&B air intake, allowing the Cummins diesel engine to breathe more freely.

Fuel Injectors:

Chris upgraded some 100-hp injectors. Upgraded injectors deliver more fuel to the combustion chamber, directly increasing horsepower and torque output.

Exhaust System:

The exhaust is now a 5-inch MBPR system that is PHC (Powder Hard Coat) coated.

Engine Tuning:

An XRT Pro programmer with a custom tune makes the best of these upgrades. A custom tune ensures all components work together optimally, maximizing power while maintaining reliability.

Read More: Top Cummins Upgrades You Can’t Live Without

Exterior Modifications

The exterior of this custom Ram 2500 has been carefully modified to create an aggressive, purposeful appearance that matches the truck’s performance capabilities. Here is a full breakdown of every exterior modification:

Front End:

Speed SS Grille: A Speed SS grille dresses up the front end. Giving the front end a more aggressive and custom appearance.

A Speed SS grille dresses up the front end. Giving the front end a more aggressive and custom appearance. 2-Inch Cowl Induction Hood: A 2-inch cowl induction hood has been added. The cowl hood not only looks aggressive but also draws cooler, denser air toward the engine bay, complementing the S&B intake system

Bumpers

Sport Bumpers: Upgraded sport-style bumpers replace the factory units, adding to the truck’s muscular front and rear appearance.

Body and Glass

The final body mods include a set of Bushwacker cutout flairs, LED taillights and limo tint on the windows.

Interior Upgrades

Gauges: The interior looks stock, but it’s been upgraded with Auto Meter gauges in an A-pillar pod setup.

The interior looks stock, but it’s been upgraded with Auto Meter gauges in an A-pillar pod setup. Audio System: Two Sony 500-watt amps drive the two Sony 12-inch subwoofers under the back seat.

Final Thoughts

This custom 2009 Ram 2500 Cummins build by Attitude Performance is everything a serious truck enthusiast could ask for.

The family uses Red for all things that are fun, towing the boat and horse trailers, road trips and camping, and of course racing.

They wanted a “Real Truck” to have real fun with, and would look “Bad A… doing it.” We can say that Chris has done a good job of meeting that goal. DW