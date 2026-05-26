This Carli-Suspended 2025 Ford F-250 Platinum Was Built to Be Used Hard

Ryan’s Glacier Grey F-250 Proves You Can Work Hard and Look Good Doing It

There’s a funny thing that happens when you build show trucks for years. Eventually, you start asking yourself if you can build something that actually makes sense.

For Ryan “DMAXRYNO” Fusco, that question turned into a Glacier Grey 2025 Ford F-250 Platinum sitting on 40s. It became a truck that debuted at SEMA and then went straight back to hauling construction equipment and ripping down a dirt road like it has rent to pay. But then again, that was the point of the build.

Ryan bought the truck brand-new and bone-stock—not because he needed another build, but because he physically can’t leave anything stock. In his words: “My creative juices start flowing before I even acquire a vehicle.”

Unlike some builds that evolve as they go, this one had a clear vision from day one. After years of building outlandish show trucks that split opinions down the middle, Ryan wanted to prove something to himself. He wanted to build the ultimate practical daily driver and work truck—a truck that looked great and functioned flawlessly but could still turn heads like a show truck.

For starters, Ryan went with Carli Suspension’s 5.5-inch Pathfinder system with all the options. While there are plenty of lift kits available off the shelf, Ryan’s build would be one of the first to feature this kit, which meant that if he wanted to make it a reality, he would have to be patient.

The shocks were still in production as SEMA crept closer on the calendar. At one point, Ryan thought the truck might miss the show entirely. Carli even offered to send its testing shocks just to make sure it made the deadline. Fortunately, production units showed up in time.

For Ryan, suspension wasn’t just about lift height but also about functionality. He lives on a dirt road, he tows a lot, and he works every single day, and coming from a long-travel Bronco that floated over rough terrain, he wanted that same planted, controlled feel but in a full-size diesel truck.

And when the install went down at CJC Off Road in Long Beach, Ryan was blown away. What he expected to be a drawn-out process turned into an impressively smooth turnaround. Roughly 80 hands-on hours went into the full build, but the suspension was one of the most important parts.

The F-250 runs 40×13.50 Fury Country Hunter MTs wrapped around 20×9 KMC wheels with zero offset. While the fit was nearly perfect, Ryan and his team did need to do a little trimming to ensure clearance on the wheel and tire package. It’s a risky play, but when you’re looking to maximize your wheel and tire setup, you have to be willing to get creative.

Underneath, an S&B 60-gallon tank extends the range for long workdays and towing duties. Baja Designs lighting is integrated cleanly into the bumper without overdoing it, and custom-painted badges add subtle refinement without screaming for attention.

And yes, before you ask, the truck can tow. And tow it does. Every. Single. Day. From dump trailers to moving equipment from site to site, this one isn’t just pretty—it earns its paycheck.

That everyday life is also why Ryan intentionally avoided “vanity” components. “I wanted to stay away from anything that didn’t improve functionality,” said Ryan. When it came to this build, his mind was made up. It was going to look good doing it, but it was made to work.

Make no mistake though, this truck still debuted at SEMA. But unlike previous builds that Ryan had done in the past, this one leans into balance.

The Glacier Grey paint stays factory, elevated by stance and proportion rather than wild bodywork or showy lift kits. The Carli system gives the truck an aggressive posture without looking cartoonish. The 40s fill the wheel wells properly. Nothing looks forced.

When asked about the things people say about the truck, Ryan had this to say: “Coming from the massive show truck world, your builds typically don’t appeal to everyone. Most see them as obnoxious. This truck has received compliments from every age group, demographic, and gender. It’s wild the amount of grandmas you’ll meet in parking lots that love the truck.”

This was Ryan’s first solid-axle truck build, and that brought a form of education. Manipulating suspension geometry on a straight axle platform is different from dialing in IFS, and Ryan says the learning curve was real.

Aside from minor lighting tweaks, Ryan considers this truck done, which says a lot coming from someone who admits he can’t leave anything alone.

At the end of the day, this F-250 isn’t about flexing the biggest lift or chasing the loudest trend. It’s about refinement and proving that you don’t have to sacrifice usability to build something that stands out.

In a world where extremes tend to grab the most attention, Ryan’s Platinum shows that balance can be just as impactful. It rips down dirt roads, hauls equipment without complaint, and still holds its own under the lights—a feat not easily achieved.

Ryan’s build is proof that you can build something that works hard and looks good doing it. You can prioritize quality over hype. And sometimes, the most impressive trucks aren’t the ones that scream the loudest; they’re the ones that quietly do everything well.

2025 Ford F-250 Platinum

Owner

Owner: Ryan “DMAXRYNO” Fusco

Color: Glacier Grey

Suspension

Carli Suspension 5.5-inch Pathfinder kit (fully optioned)

Installed by CJC Off Road, Long Beach, CA

Wheels & Tires

20×9 KMC wheels (zero offset)

40×13.50 Fury Country Hunter MT

Fuel System

20×9 KMC wheels (zero offset)

S&B 60-gallon fuel tank

Lighting

Baja Designs (11 lights integrated in bumper)

Exterior

Minimal trimming for 40s

Custom painted badges

Paint by Jay, Sacramento, CA

Powertrain