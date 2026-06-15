This 2022 Ram Breaks the Four-Digit Barrier

Cody Brown’s Color-Changing Dodge

The days of bragging about three-digit horsepower in the diesel scene aren’t necessarily fading, but the emergence of more four-digit horsepower monsters has made it seem like that meme with the guy spraying the champagne bottle after his 850 hp pull is really in 15th place. The real flex nowadays is achieving 1,000 hp+ without nitrous. Anyone can aim an open nitrous bottle right into a turbo for a crazy spike in power on the dyno, but making these numbers consistently, especially on the newer modern diesel motors, is a serious feat. Our friend Cody Brown (@cwb6.7 on Instagram) has been beating the brakes off his 1,000 hp 2022 Ram 2500 since September of 2025, most notably at both recent Fitzgerald Performance events (FP 4.0 and FP 5.0), and we caught up with him at LST 2026 for this photoshoot.

This level of power wasn’t necessarily always in the cards when initially planning this truck, Cody tells us, but thanks to his buddy, Kaden at The Diesel Source, they came up with a plan to make 1,000+ hp out of a CGI block and have fun with it.

“CGI stands for Compacted Graphite Iron, which is a form of very strong cast iron and is what the 2019+ 6.7L Cummins are all cast from. This material isn’t directly lighter, but it is stronger, meaning you can use less of it, making the 2019 motor lighter than previous ones.”

That plan meant installing a mountain of parts, including 100% S&S injectors, a 12 mm S&S injection pump, a 72/89 T4 VS Racing turbo over an 88/102 FIS dual ball bearing turbo, XDP valve springs, a Hamilton flat tappet cover, Wagler Street Fighter rods, a D&J valve cover, a FASS 165 fuel pump, and MAHLE Clevite rod springs just to name some of the extensive list of components that The Diesel Source relied on. Now some of you may not know, but with that much motor work, you simply cannot leave the transmission stock unless you enjoy spending a lot of money on a new transmission every time you take the truck out. So, Cody sourced a WP Developments 2019+ Cummins 1,000 hp transmission, which is still a 68RFE but filled with beefy parts made to hold the power and put it down. If you saw Cody do as many burnouts as we did, then you would know that the transmission held on for a very long time before it finally went pop at FP 5.0. That’s just part of the game at this level. While building the truck, the team ran into a cracked fuel rail line, a stubborn boost regulator that kept blowing out, and tuning issues that they are still working out to this day. If you want to be fast, you better be persistent. Cody told us that you better be ready to keep up with maintenance on trucks like these, as maintenance is paramount to ensuring the best possible chances that your parts see another day.

The color on this Ram is what really sets it apart from most trucks. It is a custom Color Shift 3M wrap installed by Pixelwerks out of Houston, Texas. We made sure to take the truck out during some really harsh golden light to really make it pop. Yes, the Color Shift really is that dramatic. Not often are we drooling over a wrap, but this one is worthy of it. The install is super clean and very well done (yep, we inspect). You could do a full lap around the truck and see a different color every single time. Of course, the motor goodies, including the overlays by Kuntry Kustom Fab, are all color-matched to the ruby color you can see in the wrap, as is the custom 4-link suspension setup, also by KKF. Those brushed JTX wheels wrap up the complete look as well.

Cody told us that at this moment in time he would not change a single thing on the truck. “The truck is an animal the way it is,” he states. And from where I’m sitting, that’s quite alright with me. It’s a showstopper that can absolutely dunk on most vehicles on the street. What more could you ever ask for? Be sure to keep an eye out for this truck at future shows across the country; you literally cannot miss it!

2022 6.7L Cummins I6

Engine & Drivetrain

100% S&S injectors

12 mm S&S injection pump

72/89 1.01 T4 VS Racing turbo over an 88/102 FIS dual ball bearing turbo

ARP 625 head studs

D&J valve cover

FASS 165 fuel pump

Fleece coolant bypass

Grid heater delete with intake horn

Hamilton cam flat-tappet conversion

MAHLE Clevite rod springs

Phillips Fab piping/compound kit

Wagler Street Fighter rods

XDP ⅜-inch pushrods

XDP valve springs

WP Developments 68RFE 1,000 hp 2019+ 6.7L Cummins transmission

Photos by Mach1Media