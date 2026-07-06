New Parts Counter: The Latest Diesel Truck Performance Products

New Parts Counter

PPE Air-To-Water Intercooler Kit – 2020-’25 GM 3.0L Duramax LM2, LZO

The PPE high-performance water-to-air intercooler adds both style and performance to your 3.0L LM2, LZO Duramax. The PPE intercooler has increased cooling efficiency due to its all-aluminum bar-and-plate-style construction, superior fin layout, and 2.4 times larger core. Cooler and denser charge air can also help reduce exhaust gas temperature (EGTs) and increase fuel efficiency. It also greatly boosts airflow and reduces pressure loss, thanks to the specially designed cast aluminum end tanks and a bigger, less blocking core. The PPE intercooler is 77% less restrictive than the stock GM intercooler. The kit is complete with a die-cast support bracket, a billet aluminum turbo adapter that replaces the turbo resonator, and PPE performance silicone couplers and coolant hoses.

Pacific Performance Engineering

ppepower.com

Fleece Cheetah Turbochargers – 1994-’02 Dodge 5.9L

Fleece Performance Cheetah Turbochargers set the industry standard for power, quality, and reliability. The Cheetah turbo does not require an expensive adaptation kit—just bolt it on and go. This series is also designed as a stock-appearing, drop-in replacement turbo capable of much more! With Fleece’s exclusive FMW compressor wheel and inconel turbine wheel technology, you’ll enjoy smooth throttle response and big top-end power.

Fleece Cheetah Turbochargers Feature:

Fleece Performance exclusive 63 mm FMW compressor wheel technology

Fleece Performance exclusive wastegate preset to 40 psi

Capable of supporting vehicle modifications up to 650 RWHP

No core charge

1-year limited parts warranty

For more information, call Fleece at 866-941-4890.

Fleece Performance Engineering

fleeceperformance.com

Daystar Body Mount Kit – 2008-’16 Ford F-250/F-350 Super Duty

Upgrade the worn-out, trashed body bushings in your 2008-’16 Ford F-250/350 Super Duty with the Daystar KF04060BK Body Mount Kit. Aged body mounts can cause body alignment issues and many other issues like body roll, door rattling, shifting issues, and even more problems with components that attach to the body and chassis. In addition to functional issues, worn body mounts transmit more road vibration and cab noise, which makes your ride unpleasant.

Daystar body mounts are built from a special polyurethane blend and will insulate your cab from the harsh road noise and vibration. These mounts are ideal for any application, including a race truck or a daily driver. Each set is precision-made to be a direct replacement and is backed by Daystar’s limited lifetime warranty.

Daystar Products

daystarproducts.com

Kryptonite Death Grip Tie Rods – 2001-’10 GM 2500/3500

Tie rod bodies come black powdercoated and laser-engraved and are engineered exclusively for the extreme demands of today’s heavy-duty truck. Built with pride in the USA to work with stock or modified suspension setups, Kryptonite Death Grip tie rods will fit any 2001-’10 2500/3500HD and Hummer H2 model that has the center link mounted in the factory location and can be upgraded in the future to accept the Kryptonite center link.

Using superior components and engineering, these tie rods easily outperform the competition. Kryptonite tie rods can be used with the Kryptonite series center link with an updated inner tie rod. The complete package includes right, left, inner, and outer tie rods for use on the factory center link.

Kryptonite Products

kryptoniteproducts.com

H&S Motorsports Intake Manifold Upgrade – 2011-’14 & 2017-’19 Ford Power Stroke 6.7L (Raw)

Optimal Efficiency: High-Flow Design

Upgrade your engine’s breathing capabilities with H&S Motorsports’ cast, high-flow, two-piece manifold. Designed for the Ford 6.7, this manifold addresses the common issues of cracking and leaking that are prevalent in factory plastic manifolds. By optimizing airflow, it ensures that your engine operates at peak efficiency, paving the way for improved horsepower and overall performance.

Uncompromising Quality: Cast Construction

The H&S patent-pending, cast design manifold is the epitome of durability and resilience. It’s not merely a replacement; it’s an enhancement. Crafted from high-quality materials, it stands as a bulwark against the high temperatures and pressures faced in the engine bay. With no tuning required, this direct OEM replacement seamlessly elevates your vehicle’s performance.

H&S Motorsports

hs-motorsports.com

Synergy Dual Steering Stabilizer Bracket – 2014-’25 Ram 2500/3500

The Synergy 2014-2025 Ram 2500 / 3500 Dual Steering Stabilizer Kit is designed to dampen the unruly directional steering and side-to-side movement that larger tires tend to create. Pair this kit with Synergy’s tuned steering stabilizers to outperform the competition and turn heads everywhere you go! Preventing bump steer and isolating steering wheel feedback, you can both heavy haul and cruise back roads with confidence.

This is an ideal upgrade for folks who are running larger wheel and tire combinations, adding additional force to your steering components. This package is conveniently available as a complete kit with dual Fox steering stabilizers or as the bracket and clamps only, as well. Experience next-level handling and steering performance with the reinforced steel bracket and dual steering stabilizers.

Synergy Manufacturing

synergymfg.com

Thoroughbred Diesel Fuel Injectors with Install Kit 2006-’07 LBZ Duramax

Thoroughbred Diesel’s Premium Series of common rail injectors for 2006-’07 LBZ Chevrolet/GMC Duramax diesels are remanufactured in the USA! These injectors feature brand-new Bosch nozzles and new Bosch control valves to give longevity and quality function to the injector. Each unit comes with the necessary O-ring and copper washer needed for installation and is tested to meet OE standards. Backed with Thoroughbred Diesel’s industry-leading 3-year unlimited mileage warranty, its Premium Series injectors give you peace of mind while providing an OE-quality replacement injector for your truck!

Thoroughbred Injectors Features:

Brand-new Bosch nozzles and new Bosch control valves to give longevity and quality function to the injector

Each unit comes with the necessary O-ring and copper washer needed for installation and is tested to meet OE standards

3-year unlimited mileage warranty

Remanufactured in the USA!

Thoroughbred Diesel

thoroughbreddiesel.com