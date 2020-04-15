The World’s Quickest 7.3L-Powered Truck

101-PSI Boost, 1,700HP, and 4-Second Eighth Miles: Inside a Wicked-Fast Pro Mod OBS Ford

How exactly does a 351ci Windsor-powered farm truck end up being the fastest 7.3L-powered truck in existence? It starts with an owner who thrives under pressure, embraces an uphill challenge, and possesses an unquenchable thirst for speed. Believe it or not, former professional motocross racer and avid drag racer Brian Gray picked up this once four-wheel drive ’96 F-250 for $1,800 to use as a cheap daily driver in order to afford his first home. A short while later, after familiarizing himself with the 7.3L Power Stroke with his work as a diesel mechanic at the local Ford dealership, Brian decided to swap one in place and start tinkering.

When beating up on local 6.4L owners and the occasional Corvette got old, Brian lowered the truck (it sat on 46-inch tires at the time) and proceeded to wear out some 383ci Mustangs in area street races. A few years ago, Brian pulled out all the stops, and the ¾-ton OBS went under the knife for what was initially a Pro Street build. Then the decision was made to scrap what was left of the factory frame and go full tube chassis, get the truck into the 3,500-pound range, get the chassis certified to run 7.50s, and prep everything for battle against the nastiest diesel Pro Mods in the country.

It’s been a long and winding road to get here, but now things are really starting to click. In conjunction with his own business—Gray’s Diesel Performance—Brian is proving that plenty of untapped potential still exists in the old, HEUI-fired V-8, with many of the parts found in his Pro Mod being directly usable in any 7.3L engine. The following walk-around occurred shortly after Brian turned in a best-ever, 4.92-second eighth-mile pass at 144 mph. It was made with a 7.3L Power Stroke that sports the factory-based cast-iron block and heads, a big single turbo and nitrous, and steel doors with roll-up windows. If what Brian tells us is true (and we have no reason to doubt him), look for this ground-breaking OBS Pro Mod to dig even deeper into the 4s in the near future.