Top Performance Parts for Your Diesel Build

01. Smeding Diesel 2013+ 6.7L Cummins Intercooler

A direct fit with 2013-2018 Dodge, this 6.7L Cummins Intercooler from Smeding Diesel features a bar-and-plate construction with cast aluminum end tanks. Delivering 52% greater internal volume and a 3-inch core that’s 100% thicker than stock, this intercooler is a serious upgrade.

With end tanks strategically designed for optimal airflow and internal fins designed for maximum heat transfer with minimal pressure drop, a Smeding Diesel intercooler keeps your powerplant running smoothly.

Smeding Diesel

(210) 446-0888

SMEDINGDIESEL.com

02. Riff Raff Diesel Complete CAC Intercooler Boot Kit 99-03 a

Available in three colors, Riffraff Diesel’s 100% USA-made complete CAC 6-piece intercooler boot kits are specially made to withstand extreme temps to approximately 500 degrees F and have been tested up to 150psi working pressure.

Riff Raff Diesel

(541) 879-1052

riffraffdiesel.com

03. ARP Exhaust System Fasteners

Properly securing headers and eliminating exhaust leaks is of primary concern to racers and car enthusiasts alike. Noted fastener manufacturer ARP has developed a number of efficient solutions for the task at hand. These include a series of application-specific kits for most popular engines, plus “universal” kits to cover the rest. Stud kits —which have specially designed “nut starter” noses— are preferred by many because of being able to accurately position gaskets and guide the header flanges into place.

Automotive Racing Products

(800) 826-3045

ARP-bolts.com

04. Screamer HX35 Turbo Dodge 5.9L 24 Valve Cummins 2500/3500 1998.5-2002

XDP is proud to introduce all-new XDP Powerstroke, Cummins, and Duramax Turbochargers. The XDP Xpressor OER Series Replacement Turbocharger is a direct-fit replacement for the failed turbo in your Cummins, Duramax, or Powerstroke. The Xpressor OER Series Turbochargers follow a rigorous remanufacturing process to ensure it meets or exceeds O.E. specifications. The wheels and rotating assemblies are balanced to OEM specifications and all critical wear parts such as seals, thrust plates, bearings, and fasteners are replaced. To ensure the highest quality turbochargers and components, a 100% end-of-line testing is performed through the full RPM range along with a Noise, Vibration, Harshness (NVH) analysis. In addition, hydraulic and pneumatic leak testing is performed along with hot gas stand and burst test validations.

Xtreme Diesel Products

1-888-DIESEL-4

xtremediesel.com

05. Wilwood Disc Brakes Starlite 55XD Lug-Drive Wide 5 Race Hubs

Wilwood Racing has engineered an innovative new Lug-Drive dynamic-mount rotor system specifically for the lighter, stronger Starlite 55XD Wide 5 hubs. The 55XD design shaves weight by mounting the forged aluminum rotor adapter closer to the hub’s reinforced center using fewer mounting bolts. The new Lug-Drive system simplifies rotor mounting using a snap ring in place of bolts and safety wire, allowing it to float and heat cycle without distortion for a more consistent pedal feel and longer life.

Wilwood Racing

(805) 388-1188

wilwood.com