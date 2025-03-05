DIY Guide: Installing a FASS Fuel System on a 6.7L Cummins

Installing a FASS Fuel System on a 6.7L Cummins

When it comes to optimizing the performance and reliability of your 2019 Ram 2500 or ANY diesel, upgrading the fuel delivery system is a necessity. One of the most trusted names in the diesel world is FASS Fuel Systems, and we’re going to install one of its systems as well as a new FASS sump kit on this 6.7L Cummins.

An aftermarket fuel system like this enhances fuel filtration and pressure to the truck’s engine, ensuring a steady supply of clean, air and water-free diesel fuel, which is crucial to keeping your injection system alive for as long as possible.

FASS fuel system kit (specific to 2019 Ram 2500)

Basic hand tools (wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets)

Drill and bits

Hole saw

Fuel-safe thread sealant

Bucket or container to catch fuel

Step 1: Prepare Your Workspace

Before diving into the installation, we ensured the truck was parked on a flat, stable surface. The negative terminal of the battery was then disconnected to prevent accidental sparks. All tools and the FASS kit components were then made readily accessible and ready for use.

We are also adding the FASS fuel filter delete block, as shown below.

Step 2: Mount the FASS System

Locate the Mounting Point: The FASS system typically mounts to the truck’s frame rail. We used the provided bracket and hardware to secure the pump assembly, and made sure the chosen location had enough clearance and wouldn’t interfere with other components.

Install the Bracket: The mounting bracket was then attached to the frame using the supplied bolts, which were torqued to the recommended specifications. We then ensured the bracket was stable and positioned for easy access to the pump. It made it a lot easier on this specific truck to take out the rear inner fender well to have more room to install the fuel system and bracket itself.

Secure the Pump: The FASS pump was attached to the mounting bracket. We double-checked that the orientation matched the diagrams provided in the instructions to avoid clearance issues.

Step 3: Installing the Sump

Locate the Lowest Point: This spot is typically found below the fuel tank module. Use the dimple as a center point reference if available.

Drill a Pilot Hole: We allowed the fuel to drain.

Create the Main Hole: A 3 and 3/4-inch hole saw was used to drill at the marked center point. The hole was then deburred and plastic shavings were removed.

Install the Sump: We then positioned the SK5501 into the fuel tank, noting the keyway for proper alignment.

Secure with O-Ring and Washer: We used grease to hold the O-ring in place and carefully threaded the bolt into the sealing washer.

Attach the Sump Bowl: Next, the keyway on the sump clamp was aligned with the sump bolt and rotated to the desired position, and torqued to 12 ft-lb.

Connect Suction and Return Lines: We made sure to refer to the installation instructions to determine the appropriate fittings based on the suction line size.

Route the Lines: First, we identified the feed, return, and suction lines in the FASS kit, and then routed them along the frame rail, keeping them away from moving parts and hot surfaces. Zip ties were used to secure the lines for a clean installation.

Connect the Lines: The fuel lines were attached to the FASS pump. We made use of the quick-connect fittings provided or hose clamps where required. Fuel-safe thread sealant was applied to any threaded connections to prevent leaks.

Step 4: Wire the System

Locate Power Source: Next, a suitable 12V power source was identified for the pump. We used the factory battery on the driver side with the supplied ring terminal.

Connect Wiring Harness: Next, we attached the harness to the pump and routed it to the power source. Zip ties were used to secure the wiring away from hot or moving parts. The system was then grounded to a clean, unpainted surface on the frame.

Step 5: Prime and Test the System

Prime the Pump: With the pump running, we cracked open the bleeder valve to allow air to escape. Once fuel began to flow steadily, the valve was closed.

Check for Leaks: All connections and fittings were then inspected for signs of leaks, and any loose connections were tightened as needed.

Start the Engine: We then started the truck and let it idle while monitoring the fuel pressure and ensuring the system operated within the specified range.

Step 6: Final Inspection

Double-check all connections, mounting points, and wiring.

Take the truck for a short test drive to verify performance improvements and ensure there are no issues.

Periodically recheck the system for leaks or loose fittings over the next few weeks.

Conclusion

Installing a FASS fuel system on your 2019 Ram 2500 is a worthwhile upgrade that enhances fuel filtration, improves performance, and extends the longevity of your fuel system. With careful attention to detail and adherence to the manufacturer’s instructions, you can enjoy the benefits of cleaner fuel and a more efficient engine for miles to come. Shout out to Jake and all the guys from FASS for supporting the mag. We appreciate you guys greatly!

PHOTOS BY TUCKER HARRIS