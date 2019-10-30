THE PERFECT PLAY TOY

HOW TO BUILD A 1,200+ HP DAILY DRIVER

There’s no denying that we all want big horsepower on tap, and that we want it available at all times. The more the better. But keeping a high-powered diesel alive can be a challenge, especially when the engine is exposed to triple-digit boost, excessive cylinder pressure, and the transmission needs to survive in an 8,000-pound truck. If you want reliability while making four-digit power, the truck’s weak links must be addressed from top to bottom or you’ll never be able to keep it on the road long enough to enjoy it. A built engine, big fuel, lots of air, and a stout transmission are among the essentials. And while big horsepower and rock-solid durability don’t come cheap, you can’t exactly put a price tag on peace of mind, either.

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

With the goal of transforming a low-mile ’06 F-350 into a powerful yet reliable play toy, Randy Romans brought his Super Duty to Fleece Performance Engineering in Brownsburg, Indiana, to get the best of both worlds. Under Fleece’s care, the truck’s problematic 6.0L Power Stroke was ditched in favor of a 6.7L-based Cummins sporting big compound turbos, dual CP3s, and massive injectors, with the engine ultimately being bolted to a full billet 48RE automatic transmission. Along the way, several mandatory driveline mods were needed, traction bars were added, and custom-tailored engine and transmission tuning made for a very street-friendly truck capable of making upwards of 1,200 rwhp.

Join us for an in-depth look at Romans’ tire-shredding Super Duty, where we’ll spell out all the upgrades that were necessary to make his F-350 both reliable and drivable at this power level.