A 100-HOOK AFFAIR IN WESTERN ILLINOIS

Life in the Midwest is simple: plant crops in the spring, harvest in the fall, and spend the summer hooking to the sled. If you find yourself in this region during the peak of pulling season, it’s not hard to find an event to compete in or spectate at on any given night. Just as the corn and soybean crop began to mature late August, we found ourselves in the small town of Lewis town, Illinois, for the community’s first annual truck and tractor pull. Strategically scheduled between the points chases taking place along local pulling circuits and sanctioning bodies in the area, the end of summer pull in Lewis town went off without a hitch. And as a result, about $8,000 was raised to support the town’s high school FFA.

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

With action spread out across 12 different classes of trucks and tractors courtesy of more than 60 sponsors, the Mean Green sled from Hillary Motorsports would make 103 trips down the track. In addition to a stock turbo diesel class, a daily driver diesel category was run for those just getting their feet wet in the sport. From there, things got a little more serious with the 2.6-inch smooth-bore trucks and the 8,500-pound Work Stock class. The day culminated with an Open Gas vs. Diesel class, which of course was won by compression ignition. Tractor classes entailed 10,500-pound Farm Stocks all the way up to 15,000 pounds, along with an open 12,500-pound category.

Here’s a full recap of the day’s festivities—where a taste of everything from 300 horsepower to 800+ was on display