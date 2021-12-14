Ken Phillips’ ET Bracket-Dominating Third-Gen

If you could pick a truck that does everything well, Ken Phillips’ ’06 common-rail—or something very close to it—would likely be your choice. His four-door, ¾-ton Ram can be daily driven, tow a 40-foot gooseneck, trench through 10-inches of snow when it has to, or run its dial-in at the track with surgeon-like precision. Ken’s third-gen has been a dominant figure in the Outlaw Diesel Super Series ET Bracket class the past four years, all while still being perfectly capable of doing what it was designed to do. It’s powerful, rock-solid reliable, and it represents the perfect blueprint for a truck that can do everything well.

Believe it or not, the truck sat on 8-inches of lift and rode on 37-inch tires when Ken bought it. Soon enough however, he lowered it back down to earth, installed 33’s, and proceeded to daily drive it for several years—along with hauling his Mustang to the track on weekends. The truck has since been retired from daily driving duties as well as most of its towing chores—but that doesn’t mean it’s destined to lead a pampered life from here on out. Not only is Ken’s Ram tasked with regularly sending 500 to 600 hp to the pavement at the drag strip, but it’s expected to be ready to tow or cruise out to California and back, no questions asked. In fact, Ken tells us: “It still has the fifth-wheel plate in the bed. I can throw one in anytime I need to pull the gooseneck.”

Forced Upgrades

With just 172,000 miles on his ’06 common-rail, it’s hard to believe Ken has been inside the 5.9L’s short-block, but looking back now he’s glad he has. After noticing a tick, running the valves, and the tick not going away, Ken was forced to venture deeper into the Cummins. In the bottom end, he caught a rod bearing that was starting to head south and promptly ordered a Mahle overhaul kit. Of course, being knee deep in the bottom end presented the perfect time to make a few upgrades. Hamilton Cams’ 178/208 camshaft replaced the factory stick, along with fresh lifters, tappets, 103-lb valve springs and heavy-duty pushrods. ARP head studs secure the head to the block now, too.

A Proven, 600+ HP Parts Recipe Keeping his overall parts combination relatively simple, Ken opted for a stock-appearing turbo upgrade when it was time for more air. A Holset HE351CW based Cheetah from Fleece sits in place of the stocker and bolts directly to the factory third-gen exhaust manifold. Its 63mm compressor wheel and larger turbine say it’s capable of supporting 650-rwhp. The Cheetah exhales through a 4-inch turbo-back exhaust system (with a muffler) from Jamo Performance. A stock CP3 supports a set of 45-percent over Exergy injectors and receives plenty of low-pressure fuel supply courtesy of a 200-gph AirDog II-4G system. Thanks to Hardway Performance tuning, Ken’s Ram squeezed a dyno-verified 609 hp out of the factory CP3.

The 9-Year-Old Transmission Build

Since leaving the care of Sun Coast back in 2013, the 48RE in Ken’s Ram has performed flawlessly. And in a 7,500-pound truck that’s made countless passes at the drag strip and towed at its max GCWR more than a time or two, that’s saying something. The four-speed automatic is graced with a triple disc converter, billet flex plate, a billet input shaft, and a Mag-Hytec deep pan for added fluid capacity. Once through the 48RE, the factory transfer case and axles distribute power to the 17-inch wheels and 33-inch Nitto Terra Grappler G2’s.

A Former Champion That’s Always In The Hunt

In just his sophomore year running the ODSS circuit, Ken earned an ET Bracket class championship in 2018. Last year, with back-to-back event wins under his belt he threatened to bring home a second ET title, falling short by just 3 points at season’s end. With shocking repeatability, Ken’s ’06 Ram is always a presence in the later rounds at any given race—success that he attributes to great sponsors, his wife Lauren, and his brother and lead wrencher, Chris. In a racing category with more than 100 entrants, Ken’s clockwork-like finishes at the top illustrate just how dialed in he and the truck are on race day. Regardless of whether there is an 8.87 or a 9.58 written on the glass, Ken’s Silver Bullet always runs the number.