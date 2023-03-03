01. Duramax Performance

Edge Products Pulsar LT – New Applications

Pulsar LT has taken the market by storm and is extremely popular in the 2019-2021 GM 1500 market, so good in fact Edge’s engineering team has been diligently working to expand coverage and is now announcing three new sku’s for the 2015-2019 GM 2500HD/3500HD models. Including 6.0L Gas and 6.6L Duramax Diesel. Pulsar LT is unlike anything else on the market today for GM truck owners, with the control over their driving experience they’ve been begging for. Wrapped up in an easy plug-n-play device, and no ECM programming or ‘tuning’ required, Pulsar LT is a safe easy way to access GM truck features through the factory steering wheel controls.

EdgeProducts

EdgeProducts.com

02. Slow The Go



BD Diesel 6.7L Cummins Exhaust Brake

It has been almost 30 years since BD Diesel first started making exhaust brakes. With that many hill and mountain roads experienced, BD used the knowledge gained to continue to deliver the best designed exhaust brake for the 2007.5-2017 Dodge 6.7L Cummins. Incorporating BD’s exclusive Variable Orifice Technology, BD’s solid, offset butterfly, spring loaded cylinder and pressure regulation provides up to 150 retarding horsepower throughout the engine’s RPM range – not just at high rpm like some designs that use holes or additional parts.

BD Diesel

DieselPerformance.com

03. Better Cooling

Driven Diesel Fan Clutch Accelerator Switch – 6.0L Powerstroke

The Driven Diesel Fan Clutch Accelerator Switch for the 6.0L Powerstroke will give you some manual control of your electronic engine fan clutch. When enabled, the Fan Clutch Accelerator will cause your ECM to think that your Engine Coolant Temperature has increased, thereby causing your ECM to command more fan speed from the clutch. When disabled, the ECM will see the correct temperature from the coolant temperature sensor, and operate the fan normally.

If you have experienced situations where your coolant and oil temperatures rise but you aren’t hearing your fan engage to aid in cooling, this is your answer.

Driven Diesel

StrictlyDiesel.com

04. New HD Rubber



Toyo Tires M325

Toyo Tires introduces the Toyo M325, an on/off-road heavy-duty all position tire that delivers durability, retreadability and a high return on investment. The newest edition to the Toyo Tires M-Line of commercial tires, this is the cornerstone of the company’s construction line providing full coverage for mixed service fleets serving the construction, mining, energy and logging industries.

Through several years of real-world testing in severe duty applications, Toyo Tires developed a sturdy casing with e-balance technology that minimizes service growth of the tread profile and maintains a uniform and flatter tread radius for the entire life of the casing. The M325 also features a wide footprint with specially designed stone ejectors in every groove and a cut-and-chip resistant tread compound. For fleets that demand an even tougher tire, there is the M325 CR in size 11R24.5 with an extra tough cut-and-chip resistant compound and rugged sidewall protector for the most severe duty jobs.

Toyo Tires USA

ToyoTires.com

05. Big Brakes



Wilwood 2019-2022 Ram 1500 Front Big Brake Kits

Wilwood’s Rigid six piston TX6R Tactical Xtreme calipers and 16-inch rotors provide an added margin of safety and increased confidence and control for towing, hauling, high speeds, desert pre-running, and mountain driving. The high friction 16-inch diameter GT60 curved vane rotors are Spec37 iron, an alloy developed for military use, and an inch larger than stock for increased brake torque and thermal capacity. Forged aluminum TX6R Tactical Xtreme calipers with reinforced end bridges for rigidity, paired with fade-free SmartPad BP-20 compound brake pads, deliver tremendous clamping forces to positively and consistently stop trucks and heavy loads. Engineered to work with the factory master cylinder and ABS computer system.

Wilwood Disc Brakes

Wilwood.com

06. Boost Tubes



BD Diesel Ford 2011-2016 6.7L Charge Air Cooler Pipe Kit

Factory plastic intercooler pipes are fragile and can burst due to temperature and pressure cycling. The Charge Air Cooler Pipe (CAC) Kit from BD is made of steel piping and high-pressure multi-layer silicone hose boots to prevent cracking and pipe failure.

BD Diesel

DieselPerformance.com