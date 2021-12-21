Truck Of The Week

First Diesel To Hit 3,000 HP

When you can take your 3,000hp truck out to lunch, you may have made it in life. It was a long road for Unrivaled Diesel’s Chris Patterson, but his ’07 Dodge 3500, the truck that placed second at the All Truck Challenge, is the current dyno king—and the only diesel to clear 3,000-rwhp. His 3,089 hp (and 3,949 lb-ft) number was made possible thanks to a 5.9L with a filled Hamilton block, a Bean Machine 14mm girdle, D&J rods and stage 3 head, a billet cam, Flux Diesel Injection 408-percent Comp Hybrid injectors, twin Exergy 14mm race pumps, a big set of compounds, and a load of nitrous. And it’s totally capable of running up town for a burger…

Highlights

Erik Stacey Crowned 2021 PPL Super Stock Champ

Erik Stacey has formally been honored as 2021’s Super Stock champion within the ranks of the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League. It was a hard-fought battle, but Stacey’s triple-turbo, Cummins-powered Smoknya HD Chevrolet held off the likes of Cody Hastings, Justin Gearhart, and Van Haisley in earning the points championship. Just two points separated Stacey and Hastings, which made for a blockbuster finish at the finale hook of the year, the Lucas Oil Mega Pull in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. In a field where more than 20 Super Stocks can show up to compete, and in a high-horsepower world where it’s more a driver’s game than anything else, finishing out front is no small feat. Congratulations to Erik.

Rewiring The Duramax Chevelle

One of the busier drag racers in the diesel game, Rick Fletes, owner of the bad blue, Duramax-powered ’70 Chevelle, is rewiring his 8-second muscle car. After years of piling on wiring, splices, and connectors, Fletes is ripping out the old and starting over for a cleaner, simpler setup. With help from Standaloneharness.com and Painless, everyone’s favorite Chevelle will be a few pounds lighter and ready to rock by early 2022. The transmission will also soon be given a once over, and fitted with a new Aermet input shaft from Sonnax.

Inflation Hits The Diesel Aftermarket

Like just about everything else these days, aftermarket diesel parts prices are skyrocketing. Inflation has hit the 7.3L injector market in a big way. Rosewood Diesel Shop’s Jim Rose recently shared that the new price of a set of AD code injectors is $2,800 plus shipping and core charge. Not long ago, the same set of new AD’s would’ve retailed for $2,200. We’re sure they’re long gone by now, but Rosewood offered up the company’s last remaining set of new Alliant AD code injectors at the old price recently—a classy move by a veteran 7.3L shop.

OEM News

Cummins Switching From Diesel To Hydrogen By 2050?

What the F? Rather than hop aboard the all-electric train, which requires coal for energy, Cummins is making a push for hydrogen fuel cell powertrains. By 2050, the global engine supplier wants clean hydrogen to be a key part of its operations—and it’s hoping diesel customers will come along for the ride. Cummins CEO, Tom Linebarger, is on record as stating hydrogen fuel cells will be used to help achieve carbon neutrality, for which the deadline is 2050. “The production of green hydrogen and the adoption of fuel cell technologies in markets that are served by fossil fuels today will be critical to lowering greenhouse gas emissions globally and also will enable Cummins to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Emissions

Is A Worldwide DEF Shortage On The Horizon?

And now on to the next global crisis… Due to electricity rationing and in order to secure its own food supply (amid rising prices and supply shortages), China has banned the export of urea. For those in the know, urea is the primary ingredient in diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), the NOx-fighting formula used in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems on virtually all modern diesel engines. The big problem here is that the U.S. (along with scores of other clean-burning countries) depends on China for the bulk of its urea supply. Urea is also used in many fertilizers, which the People’s Republic of China are claiming is the leading reason behind the urea export ban.

Parts Rack

WARN Ascent XP- Non-Winch Bumpers

Warn Industries’ Ascent XP front bumpers offer buyers that don’t need a winch the option of a one-piece welded bumper solution. Ascent XP units offer unmatched styling and durability thanks to a stout, one-piece design being made from 11-gauge and ¼-inch steel, being equipped with a Baja-style grille guard tube for added front-end protection, and allowing plenty of clearance for oversize tires. Warn’s Ascent XP front bumper also features built-in slots for accommodating a 30-inch light bar, as well as integrated dual light ports for mounting auxiliary flood or spot lights. For 2020 model Ram HD’s, the Ascent XP retails for $1,899.99. On ’20 GM HD’s and ’20 Ford Super Duty’s MSRP checks in at $2,054.99.

