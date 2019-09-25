OLD SCHOOL SURPRISE

A 12-SECOND OBS THAT’S ALWAYS ON THE HUNT

The element of surprise is a beautiful thing, and for those of us in the diesel world it can be fairly easy to catch a late-model Mustang or Camaro off guard. Even though many auto enthusiasts have heard about what modern diesel pickups are capable of, the stronger running trucks they’ve seen have likely been newer, common-rail versions. They don’t expect to see the same thing from Brandon Indiviglio’s 21-year-old, squarebody Ford. In fact, most novice diesel enthusiasts are stunned to learn that his 7.3L Power Stroke is capable of running 12s. That’s fine with him. Indiviglio built his truck this way for that very reason. “I like making a truck no one thinks can be fast,” he told us.

One-Owner Gem

The ’97 F-250 wasn’t always a sleeper, though. When Indiviglio picked up the one-owner, 119,000-mile Super Cab back in 2010 it was far from the 580hp truck it would eventually become, but it was still a pretty cool truck to roll into high school with. Over time, a few different parts combinations would be tried, along with subtle geartrain, suspension, and cosmetic changes.

Refreshed 7.3L

After a set of 160cc/100% nozzle injectors, a Wicked Wheel 2 upgrade, and some nasty tuning proved too much for one of the 7.3L’s head gaskets, Indiviglio decided to perform a fresh rebuild before taking things any further. While the stock forged rods remained, Indiviglio obtained a set of de-lipped Mahle replacement pistons from Riffraff Diesel Performance. Then, in an effort to prep the 7.3L for more boost, drive, and rpm, Comp Cams 910 valve springs and Smith Brothers chromoly pushrods were added, while ARP studs were used to fasten the heads to the block.

69mm S300

For both drivability and all-out performance, a BorgWarner S369 SX-E turbo provides Indiviglio the best of both worlds. The S300 frame charger spools quick on the street, and its FMW compressor wheel and 1.0 A/R exhaust housing combine for strong top-end performance at the track (the S369 SX-E even outflows several S400 variants). A complete turbo mounting system from Irate Diesel Performance makes running the T4-flanged S369 SX-E possible, and a Mishimoto intercooler helps reduce intake and exhaust gas temps. All Irate intercooler piping was ceramic-coated by Hot Shot Performance Coatings.

Big Firepower

A potent injection system, capable of supporting 700 hp, consists of Swamp’s Diesel Performance 300/200 hybrid injectors and Full Force Diesel’s dual high-pressure oil pump system. A stock displacement HPOP resides in the factory location, while a DieselSite Adrenaline mounts above it. The healthy hybrids receive steady fuel supply thanks to an Irate Diesel Performance electric fuel kit, complete with a Fuelab Prodigy pump and a regulated return system

JeliBuilt Tunes, Legendary Trans

The job of making all modifications work together for a smooth-driving overall package was left in the hands of Brian Jelich at JeliBuilt Performance. Jelich’s custom tuning, available to Indiviglio via a Power Hungry Performance Hydra chip, allows the truck to make a rod-saving 580 hp at the wheels. A DieselSite Legendary E4OD is tasked with harnessing more than 1,100 lb-ft of torque. The built four-speed automatic keeps its cool thanks to a Mag-Hytec deep pan and a universal transmission cooler from B&M Performance.

Ambitious Attitude

Although Brandon Indiviglio thoroughly enjoys his 12-second OBS, he’s not exactly content. His future plans for this project entail getting his hands on BorgWarner’s latest marvel, the S372 SX-E, running more aggressive tuning, and pushing the truck into the 700hp range. “If I could do 700 horsepower on a stock bottom end, that would be cool,” he says. Until then, he’ll continue to enjoy catching people off-guard, both at the track and on the street.

“I LIKE THE CLASSIC BODY LINES, AND I LIKE MAKING A TRUCK NO ONE THINKS CAN BE FAST, FAST.”

SPECIFICATIONS

1997 FORD F-250

OWNER: Brandon Indiviglio

HOMETOWN: Boca Raton, Florida

ODOMETER: 208,000 miles

ENGINE: 7.3L Power Stroke w/Riffraff Diesel Performance de-lipped factory pistons, Comp Cams 910 valve springs, Smith Brothers chromoly pushrods, ARP head studs, Mishimoto aluminum radiator, DIY crankcase vent w/Moroso catch can

FUEL: Swamp’s Diesel Performance 300/200 hybrid injectors, Irate Diesel Performance electric fuel supply system w/Fuelab Prodigy pump & regulated return

OIL: Full Force Diesel dual HPOP pump kit w/factory HPOP over DieselSite Adrenaline

AIR: BorgWarner S369 SX-E w/Stainless Diesel turbo blanket, Irate Diesel Performance T4 turbo mounting system, Beans Diesel Performance billet intake plenums, Mishimoto intercooler

EXHAUST: MBRP 4-inch stainless system w/7-inch tip, 3-inch Irate Diesel Performance downpipe

TUNING: Power Hungry Performance Hydra Chip w/JeliBuilt Performance custom tuning

TRANSMISSION: DieselSite Legendary E4OD with billet triple-disc torque converter, Mag-Hytec deep pan, B&M Performance universal transmission cooler

HORSEPOWER: 579 hp (dyno)

TORQUE: 1,108 lb-ft (dyno)

WHEELS: 18×10 Moto Metal MO962

TIRES: 275/65R18 Firestone Transforce HT (street), 30×14 M&H Racemaster slicks (track) AXLES/SUSPENSION: Yukon Grizzly locker, 3.55 gears (rear), Complete Performance 2-inch levelingkit (front), Rancho RS5000 shocks (front & rear), Greer Fabrication weld-on traction bars