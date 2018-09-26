They say the third time’s the charm… except when it comes to recalls.

Daimler Trucks North America is facing a tough time, as almost 9,000 Freightliner trucks are affected by three separate recalls.

1. Burst Fuel Lines

The largest recall, and also the most recent, stems from a fuel line defect that affects about 4,500 Freightliner and Western Star trucks from 2017 onwards, equipped with Cummins X15 and ISX15 diesel engines. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, should the filter screen get clogged the affected trucks are susceptible to a burst fuel line and sudden engine stall.

“If the fuel line bursts, fuel may leak onto the road resulting in a roadway hazard for other motorists. The engine may also stall without warning, resulting in the vehicle’s inability to restart, increasing the risk of a crash.”

Below are the affected models:

Make Model Model Year Freightliner 122SD 2017-current Freightliner Cascadia 2017-current Freightliner Coronado 2017-current Western Star 4900 2017-current

Daimler says it’s already devising a fix, and the recall will start on October 28. Cummins will be reaching out to affected owners. If you questions about this recall, you can contact Daimler’s customer service hotline at 1-800-547-0712, or Cummins customer service at 1-800-286-6467. The reference number for this recall is FL-789.

2. Loose Brakes

The second recall involves brake caliper mounting bolts that may be loose from the factory, which can greatly impact braking performance. Approximately 4,155 Freightliner trucks are affected by the recall, although Daimler estimates that only 1% possess the defect.

The Freightliner models included in this recall are:

Make Model Model Year Freightliner 108SD 2018-2019 Freightliner 114SD 2018-2019 Freightliner 122SD 2018-2019 Freightliner Business Class M2 2018-2019 Freightliner Cascadia 2018-2019 Freightliner Columbia 2018-2019 Freightliner Coronado 2018-2019

Daimler will be notifying owners by October 6. Affected trucks should pay the dealer a visit, so that the caliper mounting bolts can be tightened for free. For further inquiries, Daimler can be reached at 1-800-547-0712, with recall number FL-783.

3. Pitman Arm failure

The last recall affects only 116 Freightliner Cascadia trucks from 2018 up. The pitman arms for this model may fracture over time, causing catastrophic loss of steering control. Thankfully, the crack-prone pitman arms are only used in this specific truck.

It should be noted however that 2018 and up Cascadia tractors are part of all three recalls.

Daimler will be reaching out to owners by October 6, and dealers will replace the defective arms for free. For further questions, Daimler can be reached at 1-800-547-0712, with recall number FL-784.