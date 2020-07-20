Diesel News 7-20-20

Events

Rocky Top Diesel Shootout Is This Coming Weekend

As the first ODSS sanctioned drag race taking place in more than four months, Rocky Top Diesel Shootout has the potential to be huge. Do what you can to support diesel drag racing in one of the most unprecedented years on record by coming out to Crossville Dragway on July 24-25. Several racers have already alluded to the fact that Friday night’s portion of the weekend’s racing, with its cooler track temps, could yield a new record or two. On Saturday, look for all the usual suspects (and the best diesel drag racers in America) to compete in the likes of Pro Dragster, Pro Mod, Pro Street, 5.90, 6.70 and 7.70 Index, and ET Bracket.

Source: https://rockytopdieselshootout.com/

Truck of the Week

Cummins Killer III

What could be better than a third version of the infamous Super Stock truck known as Cummins Killer? Nothing that we can think of! Based around the use of a 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 HD body, the truck’s tube chassis, IFS suspension, and tilt body setup was undertaken by the pulling experts at Proformance Pros, while the billet-aluminum Duramax behind the grille was built by Wagler Competition Products. Fueling comes by way of S&S Diesel Motorsport and it appears the Cummins Killer team has decided to stick with compound turbos rather than a big single. Stay tuned to watch this one storm down the track!

Source: https://www.proformancepros.com/

Irate Diesel’s New 6.70 Index Truck

Though they’ve dabbled with making big horsepower on the 6.7L Power Stroke platform, the 7.3L gurus at Irate Diesel Performance have decided to stick with the venerable 444 ci V-8 for their latest venture: a lightweight OBS Ford destined for the 6.70 class. So far, the team has reworked the engine and transmission, and added a competition fuel system, one of Irate’s signature T4 turbo setups, and a GTX4202R. Two stages of nitrous are also wired up and ready to go. And just in case you’re wondering, yes, the front clip is fiberglass. Look for team Irate to hit the track soon.

Source: https://www.iratediesel.com/

Is Truck Pulling Evolving?

It was conjured up on Facebook by D&J Precision Machine’s Drew Pumphrey, and it sparked a significant amount of responses from pullers and fans alike. What if pullers ran a weekend-long event that was configured like a drag race? The idea would be to give pullers two or three practice hooks before eliminations begin, with eliminations being based on the total number of entries divided by the number of rounds. Example, in a class of 20 trucks and four rounds of eliminations, the last five finishers would be eliminated each time until the finals. For obvious cooldown reasons, it would need to be at least a two-day event. Classes being considered are: Work Stock, 2.6 smooth bore, map groove 2.5, 3.0, 3.6 (i.e. Pro Stock), and Run What Ya Brung. We really hope this develops further, for the industry, for the sport of pulling, and for our own entertainment.

Source: http://djprecisionmachine.com/

They’re Still Out There: Ultra-Clean 7.3L For Sale

7.3L, ZF-6 transmission, Super Duty. As proof that they can still be found out there in the wild, Lisa White Brenneke’s immaculate ’02 standard cab F-350 is up for grabs. The 7.3L Power Stroke and six-speed hand-shaker have just 176,000 miles on the clock, and she’s asking $14,500 for her dually. Six almost-new tires and a spray-in bedliner should help sweeten the deal for anyone looking for a clean version of what’s left of the coveted 7.3L-powered, first-generation Super Duty’s.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/groups/542149455847033/permalink/3252722184789733/?sale_post_id=3252722184789733&__xts__[0]=68.ARCDAhaMJO9Bu57EijZFoHYpAPvQFA4rSKoFb5xYFczliLv_tjM5_9oKMzB4Q6D4TdFd7fw1ZYizXR3d-1-2szKJSbMn_k0XB14VuIF3gmccjmlkBntTAYGgM66je77Oa85S_WnyVsY4L2YyOmx2fFrDHQTSQitnZ7FxftqXL-wnCWC5y3LdN4pPBCJy8sRk5nfi1n8pBuDB2OexpYwQJPa9bEc2qIuTTUIVAOTuAWxMGn5smzV_3msTSak8KNbIVbkAmQ0u_jRZKH_PTeriWE4XH5ptH8OB3fh4rRJxKSktlVmGRB2ZUy_BaIx4M_LJ2YHuCQ&__tn__=CH-R

Always Racing

Ryan Riddle. When he’s not winning races with us or ODSS, he’s honing his racing skills in the dirt. After recently getting in on some local KOI Drag Racing action, he put his 7.70 class Dodge to work in the dirt drags. By the end of the night, he finished runner-up in the Hot Street and Mod Diesel classes, just a few ticks behind good friend, Nick Morris. Many don’t know it, but this is how Ryan cut his teeth in drag racing, so if you’re looking to go fast on pavement, consider getting your feet wet by first competing in the dirt.

Source: http://www.koidragracing.com/

Sky Off Road Design’s Reverse Shackle Kit(s)

The reverse shackle kit is one of the most common suspension upgrades you’ll see performed on an old body style Ford—and for good reason. An RSK improves the ride quality of the OBS trucks tenfold. Luckily for the guys at CP Addict, they have the process dialed in, and they recommend the kit manufactured by Sky’s Off Road Design for both trucks that still sport the factory OBS leaf springs and those that’ve been swapped over to Super Duty springs. Kits come with a new front hanger, rear hangers, new shackles, an adjustable track bar, and all required hardware. Shocks are added separately, and each kit ships raw, so the powder coating or finish of your choice is left up to you.

Source: https://cpaddict.com/