DW CVR D
Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 3 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 3
Mail 0

Last November, American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) showed their Ram concept truck at the SEMA show. We brought you a brief look at this exciting diesel rig in the January 2014 issue of Diesel World. The AEV Ram is essentially a diesel-powered Ram truck on steroids. Consider that the mild 3-in. lift allows an AEV Ram to run 40×14.5 tires and look stock. There’s a subtle aggressiveness to its look, but the proportions are so well done that at a glance, you wouldn’t think it was running on 40s.

American Expedition Vehicles was established in 1997 and their first project shown to the public was a stretched Jeep TJ Wrangler with a 112-in. wheelbase. This concept was so popular that eventually the factory began producing a similar Jeep. These long Jeeps or LJs were branded “the Unlimited” and are some of the most sought-after Jeeps on the market today.

Here’s the Holy Grail for Ram truck owners, the 6.7L Cummins 24-valve diesel engine. The factory Power Wagon package can’t get you this but the AEV Ram comes with this engine standard.
Here’s the Holy Grail for Ram truck owners, the 6.7L Cummins 24-valve diesel engine. The factory Power Wagon package can’t get you this but the AEV Ram comes with this engine standard.

DW-1412-CVR-1C

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter

AEV once again reached into their bag of tricks and this time it’s on the truck front. More importantly, it’s on the diesel truck front. The AEV Ram is an off-road capable, street-friendly, diesel-powered 3/4-ton truck. The AEV Ram concept was developed as a solution for truck enthusiasts who want a very capable off-road vehicle that has exceptional handling, superior ride quality, large cargo capacity and a heavy load towing capacity. While there are plenty of aftermarket upgrade options to obtain some of these factors, until the AEV Ram, no option incorporated all into one vehicle.

While the factory Ram Power Wagon package comes close, it’s still a truck limited to 33-in. tires and doesn’t come with a diesel. AEV founder Dave Harriton points out that what makes the AEV Ram package different from the Factory Power Wagon is that it works on both gas and diesel Ram trucks. You can upgrade an entry level Tradesman 4×4 just as easily as a fully outfitted Laramie Edition truck. Better still, you can actually upgrade a Power Wagon package truck with the AEV system, taking it to the next level. The only stipulation is that this kit is for 4×4 trucks only.

We’ve been told by the factory engineers that interference between the intercooler and the front-mounted winch is why the Power Wagon doesn’t have a diesel option. AEV has found a way around this issue, and the AEV Ram is a diesel fitted with a Warn 16.5 winch packaged behind the front bumper.
We’ve been told by the factory engineers that interference between the intercooler and the front-mounted winch is why the Power Wagon doesn’t have a diesel option. AEV has found a way around this issue, and the AEV Ram is a diesel fitted with a Warn 16.5 winch packaged behind the front bumper.
This is the AEV build tag that’s installed on the door pillar at the AEV factory. If you elect to have them build your rig, this tag ensures your warranty is valid.
This is the AEV build tag that’s installed on the door pillar at the AEV factory. If you elect to have them build your rig, this tag ensures your warranty is valid.
The AEV front bumper is a modular unit with variations for 37- or 40-in. tires.
The AEV front bumper is a modular unit with variations for 37- or 40-in. tires.

The AEV Ram package consists of several different parts kits; all are seen on the concept rig. First, let’s look at the suspension. AEV offers two versions, one to fit 37-in. tires and one for 40-inchers. The factory fender flares, like those on the Laramie and Power Wagon packages, can be retained with 37s, but the AEV flare kit is required to run 40s. They’re also needed if your rig didn’t come with factory flares. The largest tire from the factory is 33-in., on the Power Wagon trucks. The AEV Ram package we drove was equipped with 40-in. BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain doughnuts.

On the suspension front, the AEV Ram upgrade can be installed on trucks with the Cummins 6.7L diesel engine or gas mills. While the gas and diesel engines vary greatly in weight, the kits are the same. This is possible due to the fact that the AEV suspension kit utilizes the OEM springs, so ride quality and springs rates are exactly the same as original.

Two different wheels are available, both look the same and are called the Katla. (We’re told they’re named after a volcano in Iceland as the wheel’s looks are reminiscent of craters). The wheel for the 37-in. tire is a 17×8, and the wheel for the 40-in. tire is a 17×10 with more offset. The AEV front bumper is a modular unit. The main difference is the bumper corner units, one for 37s and one for 40s.

The AEV Ram bumper is capable of fitting a Warn Industries 16.5 Ti winch. This unit has a maximum pull rating of 16,500 lbs., more than enough for this Diesel Ram truck to assist others on the trail.
The AEV Ram bumper is capable of fitting a Warn Industries 16.5 Ti winch. This unit has a maximum pull rating of 16,500 lbs., more than enough for this Diesel Ram truck to assist others on the trail.
The AEV Ram sported a nice bumper lamp treatment.
The AEV Ram sported a nice bumper lamp treatment.
The seats in AEV Ram are custom upholstered with premium leather. The black and red scheme is subtle and looks great.
The seats in AEV Ram are custom upholstered with premium leather. The black and red scheme is subtle and looks great.

When it comes to the level of build, there are three options. Level 1: customers can purchase parts kits and put on the parts at their end. Level 2: customers can come to AEV’s Michigan facility to have the parts installed. Level 3: customers can purchase a Ram from AEV and have the truck built before delivery as an AEV Ram. The final option comes with advantages, the main one being a warranty. AEV will warranty their portion of the build for three years and 36,000 miles. Ram Truck will cover under warranty virtually anything AEV didn’t touch. There is more detail pertaining to the warranty, so contact AEV for additional info.

We recently had the chance to drive the AEV Ram with Harriton as our co-pilot and answer man. We were able to take the vehicle out on the back roads and trails in Red Rock country. While this was a short jaunt, the concentrated terrain and road surface types made for a great testing ground. First, driving was a dream over twisty pavement and uneven surfaces. The AEV Ram with 40s was every bit as comfortable to drive as a truck off the showroom floor outfitted with stock-size mud tires. Off the pavement, the AEV Ram was all we’ve come to expect from a Ram 4×4 on the dirt, sand and rocks. Smooth, capable and fun are the words that came to mind. With 40-in. tires we were able to go places that no stock Ram 4×4 would go. If you want the ultimate in a Ram 4×4, consider an AEV Ram package upgrade. You won’t be disappointed. DW

DW-1412-CVR-1B

The AEV ram has two tire options, 37- and 40-in. Seen here is the 40x14.50R17BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM2 40x14.50R17 tire option. Mounted on the AEV wheel, these load range C tires ride great on pavement and trail, and work well in the rough. This huge tire looks stock thanks to the AEV suspension package.
The AEV ram has two tire options, 37- and 40-in. Seen here is the 40×14.50R17BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM2 40×14.50R17 tire option. Mounted on the AEV wheel, these load range C tires ride great on pavement and trail, and work well in the rough. This huge tire looks stock thanks to the AEV suspension package.
This is the AEV build tag that's installed on the door pillar at the AEV factory. If you elect to have them build your rig, this tag ensures your warranty is valid.
This is the AEV build tag that’s installed on the door pillar at the AEV factory. If you elect to have them build your rig, this tag ensures your warranty is valid.
The interior of the AEV Ram is mostly stock. The dash has all the factory amenities and conveniences, so why mess with perfection?
The interior of the AEV Ram is mostly stock. The dash has all the factory amenities and conveniences, so why mess with perfection?

DW-1412-CVR-CRV-20B

SOURCE:

American Expedition Vehicles (AEV)

248.926.0256

AEV-Conversions.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

The Evolution of Cummins Killer

It’s been on the scene since 2008, in one form or another. From Pro Stock to Super Stock, a big single turbo to compounds and then triples, and common-rail to mechanical injection, the name…

Old Hustle, New Flow: The Cummins-Powered Ford Lightning

If this first-generation Lightning doesn’t look familiar to you, it should. The infamous Pro Street F-150 has been an on-again, off-again regular on the diesel drag racing scene for the better…

ORANGE CRUSH

Michael Dalton is the owner of RLC Motorsports in Cookville, Tennessee. Dalton is no stranger to fast rides as he successfully raced an 800hp, street-driven, fourth-generation Ram 2500 for…

Project OBSessed

While some might think getting twelve separate articles out of one project might be a challenge, you’ve got to consider the starting point of that project and the final end goal. Take Project…