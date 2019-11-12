10 TACTICAL DIESEL RIGS

Appreciation Where It’s Deserved

Most automotive enthusiasts appreciate a good build, especially when there’s a deeper meaning behind the project. The diesel community consists of many active and ex-military members who love to trick out their rides similar to what they’ve seen overseas and at home. As a result of their creativity and dedication, some truly bad-ass trucks have been created. For this article, we’re going to showcase ten awesome military and tactical diesel trucks that have been featured on Diesel World, to help show appreciation, while also admiring the engineering insanity behind the machinery.