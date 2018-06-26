ADDING H&S MOTORSPORTS’ LOW-PRESSURE FUEL SYSTEM TO A MODIFIED 6.7L POWER STROKE

In stock form, Ford’s 6.7L Power Stroke is a beast. But like any other engine, it has its shortcomings once it’s pushed past the factory power level. While the stock piezo electric injectors can support 650 to 700 hp, upgrading the turbo is a must in order to get there—along with adding a second injection pump. Such was the case for the owner of this ’11 F-350. With a 66mm S300 sitting in place of the factory unit, a CP3 combined with the stock CP4.2 high-pressure pump, and custom tuning upping the engine’s fuel demand, it was well on its way to making big power. Unfortunately, the factory lift pump was struggling to maintain enough low-pressure fuel supply to the injection pumps.

To add the final piece of the power-making puzzle to the late-model Super Duty, it was delivered to Flynn’s Shop in Alexander, Illinois, for the ultimate solution: H&S Motorsports’ low-pressure fuel system. With a direct, bolt-in 200gph lift pump and hardly any wiring to speak of, the kit reuses most of the factory fuel lines and requires no drilling in order to be installed. This not only makes the H&S Motorsports system capable of supporting big horsepower, but also cuts down on installation time and offers a clean, factory-appearing look once it’s finished. Here we’ll take you through the five-hour install and highlight the system’s key components. DW

SOURCES

FLYNN’S SHOP

217.478.3811

H&S MOTORSPORTS

855.623.4450

HS-Motorsports.com