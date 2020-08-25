Diesel News 8.24.20

Race of the Week

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Firepunk Quad Cab Eats Hellcat for Dinner

Staying polished is the key to winning drag races, and perhaps no team does it better than Firepunk Diesel. While recently testing for the upcoming ODSS 6.70 Index class at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, Landon Miller hit the track in the company’s infamous Quad Cab tow-rig. As luck would have it, he lined up against a Hellcat and proceeded to go 10.69 to the car’s 11.21 through the quarter-mile. The truck’s new On3 Performance 107mm atmosphere charger has allowed the engine to see cooler EGT while the truck continues to turn out a solid 1,100 hp at the wheels. Look for this truck to be hard to beat at SDX 2020.

Duramax or Pro Stock Tractor?

One of the most highly anticipated trucks to go on the hook at this year’s Scheid Diesel Extravaganza is the Super Stock GMC called Cummins Killer III. This time, the infamous Duramax-powered GM sports mechanical injection and sounds like a smoker tractor. The compound turbocharged Wagler DX460 engine boasts a massive P-pump from Wimer Fuel Injection & Turbo in the lifter valley. Built, tested, and prepped at Proformance Pros, the latest version of Cummins Killer will be driven by Craig Dickey. Look for him to try to pull off a win this weekend at Wagler Motorsports Park.

Source: https://waglercompetition.com/

Final SDX Prep Underway

Another Duramax-powered Super Stock truck is ready for the Scheid event this weekend. This one belongs to Christopher J. Galati, and goes by the name Turbo Cowboy. To protect his new intercooler investment, a water-to-air unit, reinforcing hardware was added in preparation for the biggest hook the truck will make in 2020. Unlike most Super Stock competitors that make it out to the Indiana-based Extravaganza, Chris makes the long haul from New York to compete each year.

Source: https://www.scheiddiesel.com/scheid-diesel-extravaganza.html

6.4L Goes Low 10’s

Pushing the 6.4L Power Stroke platform to the edge and getting booted off the track for going too fast without a cage is nothing new for Stroke Works Diesel Specialties’ Wayne Yates. On one of Wayne’s most recent exploits, he sent his 7,220-pound Super Duty through the quarter-mile in a nitrous-assisted 10.26 seconds and joined the 130-mph club in the process. With a harder launch (a soft, 1.72 was employed on the 10.26-second pass) and the 300hp worth of fuel and air he left out of the equation on Saturday night back on the table, high 9’s would seem more than plausible.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Auvdxgc620w&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR35MFSY9RBB2scB377XcJLMJ4K8idDTpB4Lw5pJAiTs3eIgy-SGXIxiCB4

Driveshaft Carnage On The Dyno

Dyno carnage seems to follow Hardway Performance’s Ryan Milliken virtually everywhere he goes—but make no mistake, he’s not afraid to break your stuff. This time it happened at Harrell Engine & Dyno in Mooresville, North Carolina, on a 900hp truck with a 200,000-mile factory driveshaft, and plenty of load and wheel speed sprinkled in. When the driveshaft checked out, plenty of collateral damage occurred, in the form a hole in the bed and an auxiliary transmission cooler that’s now scrap metal. Look for Milliken’s dyno waivers to feature some unique wording in the future…

Source: https://hardwayperformance.com/

Daimler Settles With EPA

DW-DIESELNEWS-06

On August 14, Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz USA LLC agreed to settle civil and environmental claims surrounding the emission control systems of roughly a quarter-mile diesel passenger cars and vans operating in the United States. The U.S. EPA, CARB, the Department of Justice, the California Attorney General, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have all been involved in the class action litigation, and the settlement is reported to cost the automaker in excess of $2.2 billion. Oddly enough, the status of the DOJ’s probe into Daimler’s suspected use of defeat emission system devices wasn’t mentioned in the settlement, with Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz USA LLC agreeing to settle in principle.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2020/08daimler.php

Parts Rack

Hi-Lift Jack

DW-DIESELNEWS-07

The Hi-Lift Jack is one of the most versatile pieces of off-roading, truck recovery, or even farm equipment you can buy. Built for lifting, pushing, pulling, clamping, and winching, the Hi-Lift Jack is designed to help you get out of virtually any situation, and in the harshest of environments or conditions. Hi-Lift jacks feature a high-strength, two-piece handle and socket design, and offer a rated weight capacity of 4,660 pounds and a tested capacity of 7,000 pounds. The fact that they are lightweight, easy to maneuver, and provide speedy disengagement is just icing on the cake.

Source: https://hi-lift.com/