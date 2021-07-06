Diesel News - Billet Blocks, Engine Carnage, Ram Anniversary and more - Diesel World

Ride Of The Week

Billet Block On The Way

It’s official: Hardway Performance’s new Nova is down for the summer. However, it’s also official that the car will be sporting a billet block Cummins when it returns in the fall. Fresh out of the Haas VF6 at Freedom Racing Engines, the new forged-aluminum crankcase will add strength yet weigh half as much as a cast-iron 6.7L block. While the current rotating assembly is swapped over to the blingy new block, the transmission and converter will take a trip over to Sun Coast, and the car itself will be delivered to Herbie Henry for a few touchups on the sheet metal.

Source: https://hardwayperformance.com/

Highlights

This Week’s Carnage Award

Somebody had a very bad week… Luckily, the guys at Dirty Hooker Diesel already have a complete rebuild underway for the owner of this Duramax. Engine failure is never fun, but man does it create a neat pile of rubble to sift through when it’s this catastrophic. The new LBZ, one of DHD’s Street Hooker builds, will sport Carrillo rods, upgraded pistons, and select parts from Wagler Competition Products and Manton. Hey, if DHD can assemble an engine to survive competing in both Pro Street and UCC in the same weekend, it’s safe to say this customer’s replacement mill will be rock-solid no matter what kind of abuse it sees.

Source: https://dirtyhookerdiesel.com/

Another ‘Beaut For Sale

They’ve done it again. Gateway Car Connection has a knack for finding low-mile, near-perfect-condition heavy duty Dodge Rams and this one is no different. The ’05 Ram SLT 3500 dually is common-rail 5.9L Cummins-powered, 48RE-shifted, four-wheel drive, and has just 75,000 miles on the odometer. The interior is positively mint, with the power cloth seats looking as though they’ve never even been sat in. It’s listed for $36,800, which with the current prices we’re seeing in the used vehicle segment doesn’t seem out of line.

Source: https://www.gatewaycarconnection.com/home

S&S Expands

One of the leaders in all things common-rail injection, S&S Diesel Motorsport, is about to expand its operation. Due to rapid growth and effectively outgrowing their current facility, the talented team will soon be relocating to Seymour, Indiana. As a bonus, the Seymour city council has granted a 10-year tax abatement to S&S for the property they plan to use. S&S plans to renovate the new location, a cost of approximately $350,000, and hopes to move all 10 of its current employees in as soon as possible. With room to grow, future expansion may also include the hiring of additional employees.

Source: https://ssdiesel.com/

OEM News

Ram Celebrates 10 Years Of Offering Luxury Pickup Trucks

Ram is commemorating a decade of luxury truck leadership with the release of the Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition, optionable with the new 3.0L EcoDiesel V-6. Its authentic and premium materials include real wood, metal, and leather elements which combine to deliver an upscale look and feel. The 10th anniversary models are recognizable by their exclusive Blue Shade exterior, multifunction tailgate, Mopar center-mounted bed step, and adjustable cargo tie down hooks. Interior highlights entail quilted, leather-wrapped seats and door inserts, a new suede headliner, and a new Indigo/Sea Salt Grey interior color that is accented with Aluminum Litho bezels.

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/69965/7783/Y2FyZ3V5NDIxMUB5YWhvby5jb21FbWFpbEhhc2g=?token=Jkwh9tz0FAlLvq1USAWQ

Emissions

CARB Study Investigates Emissions Of Low-Emission, Off-Road Engines

Low load NOx emissions were the focus of a recent study conducted by the California Air Resources Board, and with the help of John Deere. Deere supplied two diesel engines for testing, a DPF-equipped 6.8L and a non-DPF 4.5L. Following testing, possible solutions to decrease these off-highway engines’ low-load NOx output included the possibility of adding a dual SCR system with dual dosing, and a modified conventional DOC + DPF + SCR + ASC (ammonia slip catalyst) system. The study goes on to show data that supports using a dual dosing SCR system, but also acknowledges that it would add “considerable cost and packaging challenges” for the engine manufacturer.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2021/06carb.php

Parts Rack

Raybestos 10-Speed Performance Clutches

Raybestos Powertrain has announced the release of is GPZ clutches for GM’s 10L1000 Allison automatic transmission. The 10-speed 10L1000 was developed for the 2500/3500 heavy duty series 2020 GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado powered by the L5P Duramax. It’s manufactured with high-strength components that reduce heat buildup at higher loads, but Raybestos can make it even better. The company’s GPZ clutches offer a unique blend of high energy fibers and high-temp durability, which culminates in an enhanced shift feel, survival under added horsepower, greater torque capacity, increased efficiency, and improved heat resistance.

Source: https://www.raybestospowertrain.com/