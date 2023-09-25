OEM NEWS

Made In America: Ford Leads In U.S. Assembly, Vehicle Sales

Ford is once again the top automaker in America, according to production numbers, sales, and hourly workers. Despite the major disruption in industry production in 2020, Ford motored through, assembling more than 1.7 million cars, trucks, and SUV’s—which was 188,000 more vehicles than its nearest competitor. According to IHS Markit 2020 light vehicle production and sales data, more than 82-percent of the vehicles Ford sells in the U.S. are assembled right here in the USA, which is also more than any other full-line automaker. In addition, Ford plans to hold true to its 2019 announcement of investing $2 billion in adding roughly 3,000 hourly jobs, and investing $6 billion in its U.S. plants to keep American jobs in America.

Source: newspressusa.com

SEMA

SEMA Challenges EPA’s Motorsports Regulations

SEMA has offi cially gone to war with the EPA for its stance on race-converted vehicles. On Monday March 8, the Specialty Equipment Market Association fi led an amicus brief in a lawsuit between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Gear Box Z. Inc. (GBZ), which argues against the EPA’s disagreement that the Clean Air Act does not permit a motor vehicle to be converted into a race vehicle driven exclusively for competition purposes. In its brief, SEMA states that the Clean Air Act does not apply to vehicles that have been converted to race-only applications, and that the EPA’s “interpretation breaks from the plain language of the CAA, the legislative history, and EPA’s regulation and guidance.” The GBZ case has been brought before the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.

Source: https://www.sema.org/

EVENTS

3’s!!!

Did the biggest news event of 2021 already happen? Perhaps. In March, Team Firepunk not only made the Hot Shot’s Secret S10 Pro Mod the fi rst diesel in the 3’s, but the fastest diesel ever to eclipse the eighth-mile. In the works for more than a year and a half, it all came together at South Georgia Motorsports Park, on radials, at Lights Out 12—possibly the best stage possible to showcase what a diesel can really do. The record-setting, history-making pass was hard-hitting yet smooth, and included a 1.053-second 60-foot, a blazing 2.685 330- foot, and a 3.998 at 182.67 mph at the stripe. Believe it or not, this may only be the beginning… How much deeper into the 3’s will the hardest-working guys in diesel drag racing push the S10 this year?

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2021/01npti.php

RACING

A Diesel Dominates No-Prep In Darlington

No one batted an eye when Ethan Patterson showed up to compete in the big tire category at the Thaw Out no-prep event with a diesel. However, before he left with his $8,000 in winnings, feathers were definitely ruffled. The first race held at the back of Darlington Dragway favored the 4,400-pound, four-wheel drive Dodge much more than the rear-wheel drive cars in attendance— many of which were capable of running 4’s. A rough, aggregate racing surface definitely worked in Ethan’s favor, and the same mild, 1,000hp tune-up was all that was needed for all five rounds he raced (and won). His dominant performance sparked much debate as to whether or not AWD vehicles should be allowed to compete in the big tire category in the future, or if they should be given their own class.

EMISSIONS

U.S. EPA, Daimler Settle

A $1.5 million settlement between Daimler and the EPA has been approved by a federal judge. The settlement stems from EPA (and CARB) alleging that Daimler produced, imported, and then sold in excess of 250,000 diesel Sprinter vans and passenger cars with defeat mechanisms in place within the vehicles’ complex emissions control software. Not unlike the dieselgate scandal with Volkswagen, during emissions testing, the vehicles would pass with flying colors, but outside of a test setting could perform less efficiently. According to the EPA and CARB, the increase in NOx emission levels outside of testing rose above compliant levels.

Source: dieselnet.com

EMISSIONS

EPA Spends $52.5 Million Without Proper Approval

An Investigator General report recently unveiled that the U.S. EPA spent millions of dollars of taxpayer money on information technology contracts spanning between 2017 and 2019. The report went on to state that the agency didn’t adhere to Federal Acquisition Regulation requirements and contract clauses when it bought 23 pieces of hardware and software equipment through an expiring contract with CFI Federal, a Canadian IT company. According to the Investigator General’s office: “This purchase was outside the scope of the contract and was ultimately never used for that contract.” Additionally, “the EPA then improperly solicited bids for one of two subsequent contracts and transferred the equipment to use on the new contract.”

Source: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/epa-spending-taxpayer- funds-without-approval-ig-report