Stainless Diesel’s Pro Mod Is Just About Ready For Race Season

It won’t be long now… With Stainless Diesel’s split window Pro Mod Corvette in the highly capable hands of HammerTech Racecars, look for driver Johnny Gilbert and his team to be out in force at the ODSS season opener, Rudy’s, on April 21. If you recall, Johnny took a wild ride into the sand pit at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza back in August, with the car sustaining extensive body damage in the process. However, the chassis was deemed salvageable at the time and is now in the final stages of its resurrection—along with a few updates. The Stainless crew will see you in North Carolina!

Source: https://www.stainlessdiesel.com/