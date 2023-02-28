European Union Emissions Regulations
European Union Emissions Regulations
Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

EU Commission Gives Industry More Leeway On CO2 Emissions

Perhaps learning from the mistake it made in severely regulating passenger car powertrains, the EU Commission’s recent CO2 fleet regulation proposal leaves the door open (at least in principle) for internal combustion engines. Deputy Managing Director of the VDMA, Hartmut Rauen, was quoted as saying: “It is right to revise the CO2 standards for heavy-duty vehicles in line with the ‘Fit for 55’ targets. The narrow ban on thinking and combustion engines has now given way to a more open space for technology and innovation.” One option that will now be on the table is the use of eFuels, which are CO2 neutral and can be efficiently distributed using existing fossil fuel infrastructure.

Source: https://www.vdma.org/viewer/-/v2article/render/74555249

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter
You May Also Like

Ram Greenlights Raptor-Slaying TRX for Production

Back in 2016, Ram did a little experiment: What if you took a $53,000 Ram Rebel and put it on steroids? The result was the Ram TRX concept, a massive brute that not-so-subtly targeted…

Stock 6.7L Power Stroke Injectors…

If you’re ready to play with your 6.7L Power Stroke, a decade-old track record of the stock bottom ends holding up to 650-hp should give you the confidence you need to get started. But even…