EU Commission Gives Industry More Leeway On CO2 Emissions

Perhaps learning from the mistake it made in severely regulating passenger car powertrains, the EU Commission’s recent CO2 fleet regulation proposal leaves the door open (at least in principle) for internal combustion engines. Deputy Managing Director of the VDMA, Hartmut Rauen, was quoted as saying: “It is right to revise the CO2 standards for heavy-duty vehicles in line with the ‘Fit for 55’ targets. The narrow ban on thinking and combustion engines has now given way to a more open space for technology and innovation.” One option that will now be on the table is the use of eFuels, which are CO2 neutral and can be efficiently distributed using existing fossil fuel infrastructure.

Source: https://www.vdma.org/viewer/-/v2article/render/74555249