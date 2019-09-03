Diesel News 9-3-19

Truck of the Week



683HP L5P For Sale

It may be gone by the time you read this, but as of the last week of August, the guys at LinCo Diesel Performance had their potent ’17 Chevrolet 2500 HD LTZ Z71 Silverado for sale. On tuning alone, the L5P Duramax cleared 683-rwhp and 1,463 lb-ft of torque, pretty darn good for a stock turbo, factory lift pump, and untouched injection system. The Allison, however, has been fully built and equipped with a billet input shaft, billet C2 hub, and a low stall 3D converter from Sun Coast. The 37,000-mile Bow-Tie rides on 6 inches of lift and 35-inch Dick Cepek tires, and is list for $59,900.

Source: https://lincodieselperformance.com/

Highlights

Starting Over…With the Proper Reinforcements

After towing 15,000 pounds on max effort tuning for thousands of miles, even the almighty Cummins will sometimes throw in the towel. When White’s Diesel Performance took delivery of this 5.9L common-rail with a gaping hole in the block, they immediately set about locating a new crankcase, as well as a whole slew of upgraded parts. When the folks at White’s are done, the bigger and better 5.9L Cummins will have forged rods, valve-relieved pistons, a Hamilton cam, ARP head studs, an Exergy Performance 10mm CP3, and compounds.

Source: https://whitesdieselperformance.com/

A 7.3L Running 5.90 Index?

It’s been nearly two years since longtime 7.3L die-hard Brian Jelich hit the track in his ’00 F-350. But after spending an inordinate amount of time stripping weight, reworking the entire chassis, adding a chromoly cage, and readying the truck for its 25.6 SFI chassis certification, it’s back on the scene. Despite fighting a few shifting and MAP sensor issues, Jelich was still able to squeeze a fuel-only 6.23 at 110.9 mph out of the fiberglass Ford at its first shakedown run. Once the quirks are ironed out, 5.90’s should be possible on fuel (he plans to run 5.90 Index), followed by mid 5’s on spray. Look for Jelich and his nasty 7.3L to mix things up in ODSS and terrorize a few east coast drag strips from time to time.

Source: https://www.jelibuiltperformance.com/

Upcoming Events

Hardway Performance Sunshine Showdown

As the Outlaw Diesel Super Series season winds down, the action heads to Emerald Coast Dragway’s eighth-mile facility in Holt, Florida September 11-14. As expected, it will be a very busy weekend. After the conclusion of Sun Coast Performance’s Diesel Research Lab, held on Wednesday and Thursday, Hardway Performance hosts an open house Thursday night. On Friday, ODSS qualifying will ensue, along with a gas vs. diesel shootout presented by Truck Source Diesel. On Saturday, a show ‘n shine will be held, a chassis dyno will be on hand, all ODSS eliminations will be run, and the event will conclude with a 9 o’clock fireworks display.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

East Coast Truck Wars 6

The ODSS season ends with Rudy’s in October, but don’t be so quick to park your truck for the winter after that. East Coast Truck Wars 6 is taking place at Middle Georgia Motorsports Park on November 9th and they’d love to have some oil burners show up to do battle. Payouts include $2,000 to the full size outlaw truck shootout, $2,500 for the xtreme mini truck category, $1,500 for xtreme full size truck, $1,000 for a DOT full size street truck class, and $1,000 in the xtreme DOT shootout.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/MiddleGAMotorsportsPark/

OEM News

2020 Diesel Chevy/GMC 1500’s Arrive

While you won’t find one at every dealership, according to an August 31 article from CarBuzz, the new I-6 3.0L Duramax will be arriving soon. In the article, August 12 is noted as the date shipments for the new half-ton diesel began, and GM spokesman Monte Doran is quoted as saying “they are out. They are moving, and we’re getting them to dealers as quickly as we can.” A few months back, the 3.0L inline-six was delayed due to EPA emissions certification issues. Now, instead of debuting as ’19 models, GM will release them as ’20 models.

Source: https://carbuzz.com/news/you-can-finally-buy-a-diesel-powered-silverado-or-sierra

Parts Rack

Lightweight Super Duty Cross Member

Looking to make your hefty ’99-’10 Super Duty lighter? This replacement transmission cross member from Punch-Out Performance and Machine can help you improve your performance at the track without adding horsepower. Constructed from 4130 chromoly, the lightweight cross member tips the scales at just 6 pounds (36 pounds less than the factory piece). For utmost safety, Punch-Out’s cross member also features an integrated front drive shaft loop. Installation is a breeze thanks to its 2-bolt mounting system (vs. seven fasteners on the OE version). The lightweight cross member retails for $375 in raw form and $410 when treated to matte black powder coating.

Source: https://punchoutperformance.com/