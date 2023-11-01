DW NEWS

OEM News

Mazda Announces I-6 Diesel For CX-60

While the rest of the automotive world apparently goes all-in on EVs, Mazda is adding an all-new e-Skyactiv D inline-six diesel engine to its European CX-60 lineup. The new common-rail power plant is part of the automaker’s “Multi-Solution Approach,” which boasts more efficient internal combustion engines along with a diverse range of electric powertrains. The 3.3L e-Skyactiv D features Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition (DCPCI), an advanced combustion technology that allows the I-6 diesel to achieve a thermal efficiency higher than 40 percent. In Mazda i-Activ AWD configurations, the 3.3L produces 254 hp, while rear-wheel drive output is limited to 200 hp.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/07mazda.php

Emissions

BP Statistical Review: Sharp Rebound In Energy Demand In 2021

You don’t say… When the world reopened and the global economy restarted its engines in 2021, energy demand went right back to 2019 levels, and then some. According to BP’s statistical review of world energy, primary energy use increased by 1.3-percent in 2021 vs. 2019 levels. The report goes on to state that fossil fuels accounted for 82 percent of primary energy use last year, which was down from 83 percent in 2019 and 85 percent five years ago. As for oil consumption, its use increased by 5.3 million barrels per day in 2021 but remained 3.7 million barrels per day below 2019 levels. For more on the statistical review, follow the link below.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/07bp.php

OEM News

Ford Outperforms Auto Industry In June

With sales up 31.5-percent in June over where they were a year ago, Ford bested the automotive industry last month. Despite ongoing semiconductor chip and supply chain shortages, the automaker’s numbers totaled 152,262 units, 79,823 of which were trucks. In particular, F-series sales were up 26.3-percent over a year ago, an increase that represents 37.9-percent of Ford’s overall sales mix. According to Ford, demand for new vehicles remains exceptionally strong, with the number of retail sales coming from previously placed orders continuing at a record pace of about 50 percent in June.

Source: https://media.ford.com/content/dam/fordmedia/North%20America/US/2022/07/05/salesjune2022ford.pdf

Technology

Fuel Pump Testing

Strictly Diesel has been busy testing a host of lift pumps for hot-rod 7.3L and 6.0L Power Stroke applications. And while the results haven’t yet been revealed, the folks at Strictly have admitted that some of their findings were surprising. Despite nothing being made public, we have a hunch we know which pump tested performed extremely well. This is the kind of research that aids a fuel system company like Strictly to better serve its customers. After all, when you have first-hand, in-house test data for each pump and you know which setup does what and just how much injector each setup will handle, you’re way ahead of the guessing game many others are playing.

Source: https://www.strictlydiesel.com/

OEM News

Electric F-150 Tow-Test Ends In Disaster

A recent towing exhibition between an electric F-150 and a gas-powered GMC Sierra 1500 did not end well for the Ford. The test, put together by Fast Lane Truck, entailed both trucks toting an identical toy hauler, each weighing roughly 3 tons, from north of Denver to Pueblo, Colorado. Immediately, the F-150’s range was questionable, and it soon had testers scrambling to find a fast-charging station only halfway through the trip. Long story short, the F-150 never even came close to making it 147 miles to Pueblo. The other truck, the GMC powered by the thirsty 6.2L V-8, not only made it to Pueblo but also back to the original starting point on the same tank of gas.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-e55Vued028

Highlights

Derek Rose’s Million-Dollar Idea For U.C.C. 2023

Leave it to former U.C.C. champ, Derek Rose, to propose what could possibly be the most exciting change to diesel’s ultimate competition. What if a hub dyno challenge could be arranged, along with a 10-truck buy-in and a field that’s open to all takers, Pro Mods, Super Stock pullers, and the like… Taking the traction (or lack thereof for some competitors) factor out of the chassis dyno equation alone makes this highly appealing to many. After posing the question and tagging Dynomite Diesel Products’ Lenny Reed (the new owner of a state-of-the-art Dynocom hub dyno) on Facebook, Dynocom Industries even chimed in—offering to sponsor it…

Source: https://ucc2022.com/

Want to Know More?

Head to DieselWorldMag.com/News for the latest diesel news developments.