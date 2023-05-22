Ready for Ultimate Callout Challenge 2023?

The Ultimate Callout Challenge is back and it’s time to rev up your engines! Get ready to witness some of the most powerful trucks in the world compete against each other in Brownsburg, Indiana. And now, the good news is that the Single Day passes for this exhilarating event are finally here!

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the best-of-the-best diesel trucks compete in various challenges, including dyno tests, drag racing, and sled pulling. These monstrous trucks will push their limits and put on a show that you won’t forget anytime soon.

June 2, 3, 4 2023

Lucas Oil Raceway, Brownsburg, Indiana

Follow all the action at: http://UltimateCalloutChallenge.com

Buy tickets at: ucctix.com