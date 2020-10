American Muscle Showcasing American Diesel

Muscle cars are some of the most iconic cars in the automotive community because of their history and mind-blowing performance. It’s important to note that a lot of the members in the diesel community also share an interest for muscle cars, sometimes resulting in some swaps and conversions. In these three cars, their typical engine was switched out for a diesel engine, increasing power and efficiency. All three of these cars came out amazing and there’s plenty more awesome diesel conversions out there! To get your diesel conversion featured, post pictures of your ride on Instagram or Facebook, tag Diesel World, and we’ll check it out!