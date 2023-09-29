Duramax Oil Cooler Upgrade Kit

Banks Power

Banks Power’s new Oil Cooler Upgrade Kit for the 01-19 Duramax improves heat reduction by 31% or more keeping your oil working at its best. The older the truck, the greater the gain in temperature reduction. Features an 1/8th NPT tapped port ready for a pressure or temperature sensor. Includes all necessary hardware and a high-quality Baldwin oil filter.

BanksPower.com

Evolution CTS3 – 2003-2012 Ram Cummins

Edge Products

Edge Products has just released the next generation Evolution CTS3 for the 2003-2012 Dodge/Ram Cummins. The CTS3 includes all of the great features, benefits, and extended coverage from the CTS2 product line, all while adding a sleek, new exterior and cutting-edge all-color touchscreen. The CTS3’s revamped, slim case design and a 5” full-color capacitive edge-to-edge display with true swipe screen technology offers a sharper and higher resolution with top-notch graphics. With it’s CARB Exempt Order number, the Cummins Evo CTS3 is legal in all 50 states!

EdgeProducts.com

Billet Cummins Valve Covers

Bean’s Diesel Performance

Bean’s Diesel Performance Billet Valve Covers for the just about any year Cummins 5.9 or 6.7 are made out of a solid piece of aluminum and machined until the finished billet aluminum product is achieved. Custom anodizing is available.

BDPshop.com