1,100HP Cummins-Powered Third-Gen Ram 2500

Austin Oullette’s Ram 2500

PHOTOS BY MACH1MEDIA

On some days in Spring Creek, Nevada, you can hear the familiar thunder of a high-power third-gen Cummins roaring around town—usually with some smiling hooligan at the wheel. Austin Oullette and his white 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 are the epitome of wanting to go fast and having fun doing it. The truck was built solely to haul ass and stay together, and thanks to Frank Davis at Sin City Diesel, Austin’s goals were happily achieved.

Diving into the motor, the 6.7L inline 6 was torn down and given myriad parts, such as a Midwest CRT dual ballbearing S480 turbo, Wagler Street Fighter connecting rods, Mahle pistons and rings, D&J steel wrist pins, 14mm studs, a Hamilton camshaft (188 lift/220 duration), ported and polished Ronin Manufacturing heads, a Manton valve train, Hamilton pushrods, Glacier Diesel intake manifold, Dynomite Diesel fuel injection, Joy Designs hood stack with custom piping by Dylan Howle, and a Kingspeed billet timing cover. Quite the mouthful, but to create this amount of reliable power, you must go this far. And if you thought Austin was done there, well, he also threw in a 250 shot of nitrous thanks to Nitrous Express! The truck recently dyno’d at 922hp on fuel, and 1,167hp with the spray of nitrous at an NHRDA event in Arizona , and he is hoping to reel in the 1000hp number running strictly on fuel without nitrous.

As far as the transmission goes, you can find a Sin City Diesel built 47RE underneath the truck, complete with the second-gen transmission adapter plate. A Muldoon’s full manual valve body allows Austin to have full control at all times. Randy’s Transmission supplied the triple disc converter, which has its stall speed set to 2200, and a rollerized planetary by Power Driven Diesel helps guarantee this Ram to be an absolute missile.

Taking a step back, you’ll notice the truck is well-driven, but still super clean. The white body with the black and machined 22×12 Fuel wheels create a super nice contrast. It is lowered a bit with the factory lowering springs and Bilstein shocks, and believe it or not, rubbing is not an issue despite running a 305mm Nitto 555R2. Our shoot with Mach1Media was a quick one, but we were stoked to get a set of it in Vegas while at Sin City Diesel!

Catching up with Austin, he told us that the build took two full years and he learned there are no shortcuts in this process; it simply takes a lot of time and a lot of money. Austin himself didn’t always have the time to assemble everything thanks to life and his job, and that’s where he said Frank really saved the day; picking up the pieces when Austin wasn’t available.

The advice he wishes to share? “Plan it out better than I did,” Austin said. Trucks like this are a testament to patience and hard work, and while they always come with their fair share of hurdles, they’re usually worth the endeavor, especially if you have people you can trust in your corner. Austin mentioned to us on our shoot that he would love to give the truck a fresh paintjob, and a little birdie told us recently that a new coat of paint is in the very near future!.