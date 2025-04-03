Dropping a Ram 2500 with Belltech Suspension

An Iconic brand meets an iconic truck

We’re happy to have you all back to see some more tech with us! This month we’re working with our friends over at Belltech Suspension to take our stock-form Ram 2500 and add a 4-inch rear shackle and hangar kit along with Belltech’s Street Performance shocks so we can get that low, aggressive stance we’re going for. From our experience with this kit, we’ll improve our driveshaft angle and the ride.

SOURCE

BellTech Suspension

Part #824

www.belltech.com

800-445-3767