Getting The Most Out Of Your Diesel From AFE Power

So you bought a diesel truck; right on and welcome to the club! If you’re a guy like me who’s been raised on gasoline-powered vehicles, some of this diesel stuff may seem a bit foreign. Not to fear, though, because most of the same theories apply when it comes to increasing the performance and reliability of your new purchase. The three basic elements of any combustion engine apply to diesels just as they do to gasoline engines: more air in, more ignition control, larger exhaust exiting system. Many overlook these items because they believe the turbo should compensate for engine performance. This could not be further from the truth. The factory settings hold back a ton of potential horsepower, and more importantly, diesel’s best friend… torque.

Let’s take a look into the hidden power gems locked inside the Cummins engine featured in this Dodge Ram 3500 with the help from the professionals at aFe Power. The power pack starts off with a fresh air intake system, aFe’s Magnum Force intake to help bring in more air. Helping with the flow is a larger Blade Runner intake manifold and heater coil delete. To help the exhaust escape the Cummins, a new exhaust system finishes off the hard parts. To wake up the computer and provide options for towing, performance and mileage, a Scorcher tuner was applied. When all was said and done, the Dodge gained almost 100 hp and 150 lb/ft of torque! DW

Air Intake

Intake Manifold

Exhaust

Tuner

Dyno Results