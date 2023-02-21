The Wheels-Up C10 Cummins Strikes Again!

Jesse Harris is no stranger to track-to-track drag racing events, having been part of Rocky Mountain Race Week and Hot Rod Drag Week on various occasions. His common-rail Cummins-powered ’75 C10 is about as entertaining as it gets on the diesel scene.

The two-wheel drive Chevy is known to leave the line with 50-psi of boost on tap and pull the front wheels off the ground in route to 1.1-second 60-foot times. It’s no surprise that Jesse and his C10 earned Fastest Diesel honors at Sick Week 2023—the ride-and-race event that visited four Florida drag strips as well as South Georgia Motorsports Park last week.

Source: https://www.sickthemagazine.com/