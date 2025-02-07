Fighting for Freedom: The Right to Repair in Agriculture

Empowering Farmers in the Agricultural Industry

In the agricultural world, where machinery is as essential as the soil and seed, a growing battle has emerged over the concept of “right to repair.” This movement advocates for the right of individuals and independent mechanics to access the tools, software, and parts necessary to repair their own equipment. For farmers, this is more than a technical issue—it’s a matter of autonomy, efficiency, and survival. At the heart of the debate are agricultural machinery giants like John Deere, which have faced lawsuits and public criticism over repair restrictions.

What is Right to Repair?

The right to repair is a consumer advocacy movement that seeks to ensure individuals can maintain and repair the products they own without relying solely on the manufacturer. In practical terms, this means public accessibility to diagnostic tools, repair manuals, replacement parts, and software updates. While the movement spans various industries, it has become particularly heated in agriculture, where advanced machinery is integral to operations.

Modern agricultural equipment, such as tractors and combines, is no longer purely mechanical. These machines rely on complex software and digital systems to control everything from engine performance to GPS-guided navigation. Manufacturers like John Deere have embedded these systems into their equipment, enabling greater precision and efficiency, but also creating barriers to independent repair. Farmers argue that without the ability to fix their machinery on-site, they face delays, higher costs, and reduced productivity. Additionally, there are growing concerns within the industry that say this integrated repair solution on agricultural equipment forces the operator into what can effectively be referred to as a repair monopoly by dealerships around the nation.

The Farmer’s Perspective:

Why Right to Repair Matters

For farmers, time is a critical resource. Planting, harvesting, and other fieldwork are dictated by the seasons, and delays caused by equipment breakdowns can have devastating financial consequences. Here’s how the right to repair affects their livelihood:

Cost of Repairs: Farmers often face inflated costs when repairs must be performed by manufacturer-authorized technicians. These costs include not just labor and parts but also transportation fees if the equipment needs to be shipped to an authorized repair center. This is especially true in the central plains, where the closest dealership may be hundreds of miles away from the field the machine is in. Downtime: Waiting for authorized technicians or parts can leave essential machinery idle during crucial periods. For a farmer, a combine sitting idle during harvest season isn’t just a delay—it’s a potential disaster. With each passing hour, the ideal harvesting window disappears. This can lead to things like increased field losses, conflicts with weather, and even delivery windows for the crop to the elevator. Autonomy and Skill: Many farmers have the technical skills to repair their equipment but are blocked by software locks or a lack of access to diagnostic tools. This erosion of autonomy frustrates those who believe in self-reliance, a core value in rural communities. Economic Impact: The lack of repair options can disproportionately affect small and mid-sized farms, which may not have the resources to absorb extended downtime or costly repairs.

Farmers argue that when they purchase equipment, they should own not just the physical machine but also the ability to repair it. This belief underpins the right to repair movement and its increasing momentum within the agricultural sector.

John Deere and the Right-to-Repair Debate

Perhaps one of the biggest spotlights when it comes to Right to Repair has been shining on agricultural giant John Deere. John Deere has become the focal point of the right-to-repair debate in agriculture in recent years, and the conversation has been anything but mild. The company, a leader in farm machinery, has faced lawsuits and mounting criticism for its restrictive repair policies in the last two years from a variety of hosts.

John Deere’s modern equipment incorporates proprietary software that controls many critical functions. While these systems enhance performance, they also restrict access to repairs for American farmers and ranchers. Farmers are often unable to bypass software locks or diagnose issues without proprietary tools provided by Deere. Critics claim this forces farmers into a “monopoly-like” situation where only Deere-authorized technicians can service the machinery.

In 2018, a class-action lawsuit was filed against John Deere, accusing the company of engaging in monopolistic practices by restricting access to repair tools and parts. Farmers in the lawsuit argued that Deere’s policies unfairly limited competition and forced them to pay excessive fees for repairs. This same conversation was again brought to light in another lawsuit filed late in 2024.

John Deere responded by asserting that its repair policies are necessary to ensure safety and protect intellectual property. The company has argued that unrestricted access to its software could lead to unauthorized modifications, potentially causing safety issues or violating emissions regulations.

Public Backlash and Legislative Action

The right to repair movement has gained political traction, with several states introducing or passing legislation aimed at addressing repair restrictions. While some bills specifically target the agricultural industry, others encompass a broader range of consumer products including the light duty diesel truck world.

In 2022, John Deere announced an agreement with the American Farm Bureau Federation, pledging to improve access to repair tools and documentation for farmers. While this was seen as a step in the right direction, critics argued that the agreement lacked enforcement mechanisms and fell short of fully addressing the issue.

Balancing Innovation and Ownership

One of the central tensions in the right-to-repair debate is the balance between innovation and ownership. Manufacturers like John Deere argue that their proprietary software is essential for maintaining product safety, reliability, and compliance with environmental standards. They claim that granting unrestricted access to software could lead to tampering, which might compromise equipment performance or emissions compliance.

On the other hand, farmers and right-to-repair advocates argue that ownership of equipment should include the ability to repair it. They point out that traditional repairs—replacing a hydraulic pump, fixing an engine, or addressing mechanical wear—have been a cornerstone of farming for generations. For these individuals, the transition to software-controlled equipment has created unnecessary barriers and costs.

The Broader Implications of Right to Repair in Agriculture

The outcome of the right-to-repair debate will have far-reaching consequences for the agricultural industry. Beyond the immediate impact on farmers, it raises questions about consumer rights, corporate responsibility, and the role of technology in everyday life.

Allowing independent repairs can strengthen rural economies by empowering local mechanics and repair shops. Instead of funneling repair dollars exclusively to large manufacturers, farmers could support their local communities and reduce dependence on external service networks.

Right to repair also has environmental implications. By enabling longer lifespans for machinery, repairability reduces waste and the need for new production. In an industry heavily reliant on durable equipment, this could contribute to more sustainable farming practices.

As technology continues to permeate every aspect of farming, the ability to control and repair that technology becomes increasingly critical. The right to repair movement is not just about fixing machines—it’s about ensuring that farmers retain agency over their tools and operations.

The right-to-repair movement has become a rallying cry for farmers who see repairability as an essential aspect of ownership. While manufacturers like John Deere have made strides toward addressing concerns, significant challenges remain. The debate touches on fundamental questions about the relationship between consumers and corporations, the limits of intellectual property, and the evolving role of technology in agriculture.

For farmers, the stakes are high. Their ability to repair equipment quickly and affordably can mean the difference between success and failure in a challenging and unpredictable industry. As the right to repair movement continues to gain traction, it carries with it the hopes of countless farmers who simply want the tools they need to do what they’ve always done—feed the world.

Right to Repair FAQs

From the Right to Repair’s website:

Q: Why is the Right to Repair movement important?

A: Modern equipment often includes proprietary technology parts. Manufacturers restrict access to repair services, claiming potential violations of their rights. In truth, this is a marketing strategy, as the law doesn’t grant manufacturers control over property post-sale. Such limitations affect equipment trade in the used market. For a comprehensive understanding of this issue, Right to Repair recommends “The End of Ownership” by Law Professor Aaron Perzanowski.

Q: Why is state-level legislation necessary?

A: Most repair restrictions stem from contracts such as End User License Agreements (EULAs), which limit equipment usage. Since contracts fall under General Business Law, state-level legislation is critical to address these limitations.

Q: What changes does the proposed legislation bring?

A: The bill mandates Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to provide consumers and independent repair businesses with equal access to repair documentation, tools, diagnostics, service parts, and firmware.

Q: How do I get involved?

A: Right to Repair will most likely come down to what happens at the state legislature level. Visit repair.org to see more details about what is happening in your state.

PHOTOS BY DUSTIN KORTH