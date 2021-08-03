More Than 100 ODSS Racers Do Battle At Lucas Oil Raceway

Shortly after everyone rang in the New Year, Firepunk Diesel announced the merger of its Outlaw Diesel Revenge race—an early stop on the Outlaw Diesel Super Series schedule—with the Ultimate Callout Challenge. This meant that, for the first time, a full ODSS show would take place at legendary Lucas Oil Raceway—but it also meant that one of the biggest diesel events of 2021 was formulating. In theory, everyone knew that hosting an ODSS event at the same venue was going to liven up the Ultimate Callout Challenge. In reality, it proved an absolute blockbuster of a weekend. Not only was there very little downtime on the drag strip, but some of the best ODSS racing we’ve seen took place in Indianapolis on May 21 and 22.

Things kicked off Friday morning with drag racing lessons from the pros. Firepunk Diesel and several other ODSS regulars offered advice, tips, and tutelage to novice drag racers to help them better their game. After that, ODSS test and tune commenced for the ET Bracket, 7.70 Index, and 6.70 Index classes, followed by the pro classes (5.90 Index, Pro Street, Pro Mod, and Pro Dragster) making an appearance in early afternoon. From there, the normal ODSS timeline unfolded, albeit with U.C.C. drag racing mixed in, followed by the infamous S&S Diesel Motorsport-funded grudge races in the evening. Saturday, it was an all ODSS show, with over 100 racers hitting the track.

By the end of the weekend, ODSS racers had put on quite a show. Some 17 entries made 5.90 Index as entertaining as it’s ever been. A second dragster showed up to challenge Scheid Diesel’s iconic rail. Dirty Hooker Diesel’s Pro Street Duramax dug even deeper into the 5’s. It all came down to the wire in 7.70 Index. And there was plenty of carnage, too, including a windowed block, a truck catching on fire, and an engine failure taking one of the quickest trucks in the world out of contention. Saying Outlaw Diesel Revenge was jam-packed with action would be an understatement. We’ll do our best to recap the weekend’s events in the following pages.