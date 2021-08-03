The Key Differences Between Early and Late Model ’03-’07 Power Strokes

If you own a 6.0L Power Stroke, you have an engine that is at least 14 years old. And if you haven’t yet had to venture under the hood, you soon will. Contrary to what many outsiders believe, catastrophic engine failures are few and far between with the 6.0L. However, intermittent component failures are inevitable and can sideline you and your truck if you aren’t prepared, or aware of this engine’s common quirks. It’s equally important to mention that as these trucks age and become even more affordable to purchase on the used market, more and more owners perform their own repairs rather than take them to a dealership or an independent shop. It’s just the nature of the beast.

In the following pages, we’ll spell out the primary differences between early and late engines, as well as the changes that were implemented beginning in ’05. Some of the distinctions are obvious (the 10-blade ’03 VGT vs. the quieter 13-blade turbo on ’04-‘07s), while others (such as different cams, pistons, glow plugs, and water pumps) are more obscure. By knowing exactly which version of the 6.0L Power Stroke you’re dealing with, it’s our hope that the information contained here will remove all guesswork from your required repairs.

Running ’03 & ’04 Model Year Changes