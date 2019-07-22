-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Truck of the Week



Work Stock Dominator

Nathan Beard’s ’06 LBZ Duramax dually has been lighting up the Illinois countryside recently, with back-to-back wins over a busy weekend of pulling. Nathan’s 8,500-pound Work Stock Chevy sports a built standard bore, stock stroke LBZ with ported heads, 100-percent over injectors with a 12mm CP3, a 66mm S300, full billet Allison 1000, a wicked fast final drive ratio, and applies north of 800 hp to the dirt. Nathan spends most of his time competing with the United Pullers of America and Central Illinois Truck Pullers. Look for a full feature on his nasty black LBZ puller in a future issue of Diesel World.

Source: http://www.unitedpullers.org/

Events

Tips from the Pros

Ready to go drag racing? Firepunk Diesel has put together a highly informative video to help the novice racer who’s ready to get his or her feet wet in diesel drag racing. Lavon Miller covers the basics of ET Bracket, 7.70 Index and 6.70 Index, along with tips on how to stage your truck, proper staging etiquette, and even reminds you to drive around the water box if your truck is four-wheel drive. The biggest takeaway from the Firepunk video is the fact that you don’t have to make big horsepower to be successful in diesel drag racing. In the Outlaw Diesel Super Series alone, you can win $1,000 in the ET Bracket class with a slow yet consistent truck. Across each ET-capped class, it’s all about knowing your truck, getting the best reaction time you can, and not running faster than your dial in.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGu0w3yOXpM&feature=shareh

The Quest for Low 6’s

Have you been working on your elapsed times this summer? With a goal of running 6.20-second eighth-miles consistently in his 6,850-pound Dodge Quad Cab, Levi Krech is well on his way. Over the weekend he ran a new personal best of 6.55 at 107 mph on tune number two (of five). Levi’s freshly-painted, 77,000-mile ’06 Ram sports a built 6.7L Cummins from Freedom Racing Engines (with 14mm main and head studs), dual Fleece Performance Engineering PowerFlo 750 CP3’s, 300-percent over S&S Diesel Motorsport injectors, and a single 88mm Forced Inductions turbo. With a mid-6 already in the bag (indicating more than 1,100-rwhp), it makes you wonder how much more power is on tap in the remaining three tunes…

Source: https://www.freedomracingengines.com/



Upcoming: Rocky Top Diesel Shootout

The fifth round of the ODSS series rolls into Tennessee this weekend, July 26-27. The sixth annual running of the Rocky Top Diesel Shootout will once again take place at Crossville Dragway, an eighth-mile drag strip located in middle Tennessee. In addition to running all regular ODSS classes (Pro Dragster, Pro Mod, Pro Street, 5.90, 6.70 and 7.70 Index, and ET Bracket), a Quick 8 Diesel vs. Gas shootout will be held on Friday night. Per the usual at ODSS gatherings, some of the biggest names in the diesel industry will have vendor booths set up, and a truck show will help pinpoint the best-looking truck(s) in Tennessee.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

OEM News

Best-Selling Trucks of 2018

Last year’s truck sales have all been tallied and guess what? More than 2.25 million pickups were sold in America in 2018—and that’s only counting the ones produced by the Big Three. At the top of the list was the Ford F-series, which includes the best-selling vehicle (not just pickup) in the U.S., the F-150, as well as Super Duty models. The figure? An incredible 909,330 trucks sold. Second Place belongs to GM’s Chevrolet Silverado, having garnered 585,581 light duty (1500) and HD series sales. In Third, Ram moved 536,980 units (1500 and heavy-duty), an uptick of 7-percent over 2017 figures. Last but not least, 219,554 GMC Sierras were sold, light-duty and HD models included.

Source: https://www.caranddriver.com/

Handful of States Choose Diesel Over Electric Propulsion

As more proof that America is further away from going full-electric than you thought, many states awarded funds from the VW Diesel Gate scandal are investing in new diesel vehicles rather than EV technology and/or infrastructure. In an article published by Quartz, $3 billion was set aside from the $30.4 billion VW settlement for states to reduce their NOx emissions. However, with states free to spend the money as they see fit, many are choosing to spend it on more (cleaner) diesel engines, such as school buses, trucks, and other equipment. Arizona alone is set to spend $27.8 million on diesel propulsion.

Source: https://qz.com/1663412/us-states-spending-vw-settlement-funds-on-more-diesel-engines/

Parts Rack



Wagler Dual Rotation Pump Cover

No more shredded belts or broken pump mounts. Wagler Competition Products’ Cummins billet front cover is here. The standard rotation dual CP3 front cover also includes a power steering provision. The ability to get away from all the serpentine belt and/or belt-driven pump mounting issues will no doubt be a hit with truck pullers, drag racers, and daily drivers alike. This billet cover will allow you to retain the factory belt and power steering pump for a true bolt-on option, with near-endless performance potential.

Source: https://www.waglercompetition.com/