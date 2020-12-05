PROJECT SUPER DUTY COLLECTION - Diesel World

Progress Book For Super Duty Project

In this update, we will be keeping track of the Project Super Duty installment. This project is an excellent reference especially for someone who’s looking to mod a relatively new truck. By going through the step-by-step guides, you’ll get a better understanding of the installation processes, expenses, and time consumption. Read through these and get an idea of where you want to begin working on your truck. It’s always a good measure to do the preemptive research as you can prevent plenty of costly issues from happening simply by logging the expenses and getting an idea of the quality of the parts you’re receiving. Enjoy!