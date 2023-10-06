Installing an AFE Stage II Intake for Power and Performance

In this installment of our Hot Rod RV project, we’ll be taking the same first step as many other diesel truck owners do: installing a performance intake on our ’97 Dodge Ram 2500. Especially in older vehicles, like our Dodge, the intake tract is only designed for a certain level of horsepower and flow. As larger turbos are added, the intake actually becomes a restriction, as the turbocharger tries to suck air through a filter that can’t keep up with its volume draw. Even on stock trucks that have had the waste gate disabled, we’ve seen the filter minder sucked down flat, as the factory air box becomes a restriction.

AFE Stage II

To address this problem before we ran into it, we installed an AFE Stage II intake kit, one of the higher flowing versions on the market. With a huge airbox (air intake chamber) and equally impressive conical filter, the AFE would be able to hang with any turbo that we’d install on the truck, especially since we’d be keeping our compressors rather small and focused on response.

In addition to the future flow benefits, the factory air silencer is also removed, creating a cool turbo whistle. During previous long-term testing, we’ve also seen mileage gains of about 1 mpg, although we haven’t put enough miles on our RV Ram to back-up or disprove this claim, yet. Intake and exhaust systems can be thought of as paving the way for future performance modifications. So without further ado, we’ll show you how to replace the stock airbox with a performance model from Advanced Flow Engineering. DW