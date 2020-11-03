Diesel News - SEMA Best of, Detroit Diesel powered GM, and more... - Diesel World

Truck of the Week

WelderUp’s ’58 Apache Monstrosity

A massive, 1958 Chevrolet Apache dirt bike hauler with a 6V-53 Detroit under the hood? Yes, please! WelderUp’s Steve Darnell hit it out of the park with this build, and even though he admits it’s a bit underpowered, the 2-stroke Detroit between the frame rails is one of the coolest applications we’ve found a 6V-53 packaged in. Each bank of the V-6 features its own compound turbo arrangement, and an icebox intercooler keeps intake temps in check. The old-school Apache was pieced together to pay homage to the 2-stroke dirt bikes Darnell grew up watching race across the desert, hence the basis for using the 318 ci 2-stroke screamer.

Need your 2020 SEMA fix?

Check out our best of SEMA e-book

2020 cancled tons of events, and we’re not ok with that. Which is why we brought you the Diesel World Drags, via live stream, among many others. Well we’re not done. Check out our favorite vehicles picks from the last few SEMA Shows plus tons of hot new products from manufacturers around the industry. We know you didn’t get your SEMA Show fix this year, get it with our Ultimate Builders Guide e-book.

Upcoming Event

Diesels In Dark Corners

The tenth annual Diesels in Dark Corners truck and tractor pull is set for Friday, November 6th and Saturday, November 7th. Every year, this end-of-year blockbuster brings competitors and fans from all over the country to White Plains, Georgia. For 2020, more than $40,000 in payouts is up for grabs, and a show ‘n shine will be held on Day 2. Truck and tractor pulling classes include: 2.6 smooth bore Pro Street Diesel Trucks, Limited Pro Stock Diesel Trucks, Pro Stock Diesel Trucks, Super Stock Diesel Trucks, Pro Farm Tractor, 4.1-inch Semi Trucks, Light Pro Mod Mini Tractors, Pro Mod Mini Tractors, Super Mod Mini Tractors, and Super Mod Mini Tractors.

OEM News

GM Delivers Infantry Squad Vehicle To U.S. Army

GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, has delivered its first Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) to the U.S. Army. Part of a $214.3 million contract, the ISV is designed as a light, agile, all-terrain troop carrier intended to transport a nine-soldier infantry squad and their equipment, providing rapid ground mobility. The ISV is based on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 platform, weighs in at 5,000 pounds, boasts a payload capacity of 3,200 pounds, and is powered by a version of the 2.8L LWN Duramax diesel that makes 186 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. The ISV is air-transportable via the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on an external sling, or carried internally by the CH-47 Chinook.

Mack’s New MP8HE To Feature “Turbocompounding”

In an effort to increase the fuel efficiency of its engines (+3-percent as compared to the current offering), Mack has announced a new version of its 13L MP8HE engine. The new power plant features what Mack calls “Mack Energy Recover Technology,” whereby a power turbine (driven off of the turbocharger’s turbine shaft) is employed to extract waste energy from the engine’s exhaust and then convert it back into mechanical energy delivered to the crankshaft. A higher compression ratio of 18.0:1 (vs. 17.0:1 previously) and new, wave bowl pistons are also being implemented to further aid efficiency.

Parts Rack

EZ Lynk: Get Connected

Throughout the past four years, EZ Lynk has emerged as the tuning, data logging, and PID monitoring device of choice for countless diesel owners. It’s one of the quickest, most convenient ways to program a vehicle—and it can all be done through your smartphone using the AutoAgent app, which is available for both IOS and Android platforms. Cloud-based technology means the days of emailing tuning files, loading SD cards, and using PC’s to troubleshoot simple issues are over. With EZ Lynk, data is synched automatically from the cloud, and your tuner can view your data logs and apply vehicle adjustments that you can receive in real-time. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. For more on the rest of EZ Lynk’s capabilities, visit the link below.

Nitto Terra Grappler G2

It’s one of the most popular all-terrain tires on the truck market, and now Nitto backs its hard metric sizes with a 65,000-mile limited treadwear warranty. It’s the Terra Grappler G2, a tire that features a unique, durable rubber compound, full-depth siping, reinforced coupling joints in its tread pattern, and variable pitch tread blocks for a quiet ride on the highway. There are 69 available versions of the Terra Grappler G2 at the present time, with fitments ranging from 17-inch diameter wheels all the way up to 24’s. Additionally, an F load range is available on select sizes, providing the ideal amount of overkill for today’s mountain-moving diesel trucks.

