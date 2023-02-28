New Duramax Powerplant For Paul Vasko’s Dragster

Paul Vasko is taking his Duramax dragster program very seriously in 2023, just check out his brand-new Duramax build for proof. The 6.6L V-8 sports a Wagler Competition Products rotating assembly, complete with Wagler heads, cam, intake, front cover, valve covers, and dry sump oil pump, along with a full S&S Diesel Motorsport fuel system. Reverse rotation CP3’s, competition injectors, and an SP3000 supply pump say Paul’s Duramax is ready to go to war with the likes of Scheid Diesel’s Jared Jones and Hollyrock Customs’ record-holding Mattie Graves. Other key shops involved in the dragster’s offseason program are HSP Diesel and Precision Chassis, Inc.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064838948423