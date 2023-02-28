Duramax Diesel Dragster Engine
Duramax Diesel Dragster Engine
Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

New Duramax Powerplant For Paul Vasko’s Dragster

Paul Vasko is taking his Duramax dragster program very seriously in 2023, just check out his brand-new Duramax build for proof. The 6.6L V-8 sports a Wagler Competition Products rotating assembly, complete with Wagler heads, cam, intake, front cover, valve covers, and dry sump oil pump, along with a full S&S Diesel Motorsport fuel system. Reverse rotation CP3’s, competition injectors, and an SP3000 supply pump say Paul’s Duramax is ready to go to war with the likes of Scheid Diesel’s Jared Jones and Hollyrock Customs’ record-holding Mattie Graves. Other key shops involved in the dragster’s offseason program are HSP Diesel and Precision Chassis, Inc.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064838948423

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter
You May Also Like

Inside Chevrolet Silverado And GMC Sierra HD’s

Since 2011, General Motors’ HD line of trucks has been tough to beat. Powerful Duramax V-8’s in the LML and L5P, robust Allison transmissions in the six-speed 1000 and the GM-built 10-speed…

ULTIMATE WORKING HEAVY HAULER-DURAMAX EDITION

PART FOUR: EXHAUST BRAKING AND FLUID PERFORMANCE You have that 35-foot stock trailer in tow, loaded down with fattened calves headed for the auction, but a…