7.3L Power Stroke Diesel Tutorial
7.3L Power Stroke Diesel Tutorial
Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

The Ultimate 7.3L Tutorial

How well do you think you know 7.3L Power Strokes? For many, the distinguishing features are well-known and documented. For others, the differences between the two generations of the same engine are surprising. Longtime 7.3L guru, Garrett Mazon recently put together the ultimate tutorial on the specific differences between the ’94.5-’97 and the ’99-’03 engines. Whether you’re on a budget, need a truck that won’t be subjected to emissions testing, or you just miss your old reliable 7.3L, this video can help you decide which model year(s) to pursue. The video even breaks down the changes by serial number. Check it out!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DV96tgkJ7ns

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter
You May Also Like
Ford 6.0L Power Stroke Drag Truck

1,500hp 6.0L Power Stroke: Twin Fords

In the spring of 2020, no 1,500hp 6.0L Power Stroke had ever gone 5’s in the…