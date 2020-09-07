Diesel News 9-7-20

Truck of the Week

New Diesel Record At Pikes Peak

Covering 12 miles in 11 minutes and 24 seconds is no small feat if you’re speaking in terms of Pikes Peak, the International Hill Climb that’s also known as the Race to the Clouds. On August 30, Scott Birdsall (owner of Chuckles Garage) set a new diesel record at Pike’s Peak in his Cummins-powered ’49 Ford called Old Smokey, and he did it with support from some of the biggest names in the diesel industry. Freedom Racing Engines supplied the 6.7L common-rail Cummins which, thanks to Dynomite Diesel Products’ injectors and 12mm CP3, compound Garrett turbos, a Bell intercooler, and a Nitrous Express water-meth system, belts out 1,400 hp.

He’s Making A Comeback…

Dmitri Millard has been quiet on the diesel racing scene lately, but one of diesel’s biggest social media O.G.’s plans to come out of retirement in a big way in 2021. With plans to compete at Ultimate Callout Challenge, run Pro Street in the Outlaw Diesel Super Series, and hit his fair share of no-prep races and dyno events, next season should be a busy one for Millard. From all indications, his steed of choice will be the Duramax-powered truck he’s referred to as Overkill throughout the years. Check out at that Columbus atmosphere charger!

Events

Daytona Truck Meet 2020

Thousands of truck enthusiasts (as many as 30,000 according to a local news outlet) descended upon Daytona, Florida over the weekend for the 2020 running of the Daytona Truck Meet. American Force, Coastal Diesel & Performance, and Fleece Performance Engineering were just a few of the big names on hand in vendor alley. The endless array of lifted, lowered, and mega trucks never ceases to impress, and various local businesses, from hotels to restaurants to everything in between, were thankful for the added revenue the weekend brought to the community of Volusia county.

Weekend On The Edge

This year’s Weekend on the Edge event is set for September 19th, and Diesel World will be on the scene, live-streaming all the action from 7 a.m. until closing time. The annual Ogden, Utah affair has been condensed down to a dyno only event for 2020, but all are welcome to visit Edge Products’ dyno facility, where a vendor’s midway will be available, along with free giveaways and raffle prizes. The dyno competition itself begins at 8 a.m. and will feature the following categories: Emissions Equipped, Unlimited, Small Single, Large Single, Small Multi Turbo/Compound, Large Multi Turbo/Compound, Stock Ford, Stock Chevy/GMC, and Stock Ram. Can’t make it? Check out the live stream on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/dieselworldmag

Rudy’s Fall Truck Jam: CANCELED

Covid-19 strikes again. This time, it’s claimed the 2020 Rudy’s Fall Truck Jam in North Carolina, which was set to go down on October 1-2. Due to the state’s restrictions on outdoor gatherings, the powers that be at Rudy’s and Piedmont Dragway had no other choice but to cancel the fall blockbuster. For ODSS drag racers, the cancellation makes the next race in the series (the Hardway Sunshine Showdown in Florida) the finale for the year. On September 18 and 19, look for racers to lay everything on the line for one last shot at collecting a championship.

Dinosaur Love

You don’t see a lot of compound turbo 7.3L Power Strokes, but Dan Kropinak isn’t your average 7.3L owner, either. After his previous engine allowed his Super Duty to lay down more than 1,250 hp on the dyno and make a 10.35-second hit at 134 mph in the quarter-mile, we have a feeling this one will be even rowdier. This beauty was pieced together with a bigger cam, ported heads, and Dan plans to feed it a lot more nitrous, so hopefully we’ll be reporting back soon with some big dyno and trap speed numbers. And no, that’s not a customized hue of Navistar blue the 444ci V-8 is wearing, but rather a true teal.

Emissions News

CARB Adopts Heavy Duty Low NOx Omnibus Rule

In an effort to further reduce heavy-duty truck and marine vessel emissions in California’s ports, CARB recently approved two new regulations. A multi-pronged, Heavy Duty Low NOx Omnibus Regulation demands a further 90-percent reduction in NOx emissions from on-road diesel engines, which is set to be phased in between 2024 to 2031. The new rule will require engine manufacturers to comply with tougher emission standards, overhaul engine testing procedures, and extend useful life and warranty periods. The big idea behind the more stringent regulation is to quell NOx produced at low engine loads, a known problem in heavy-duty truck engines.

