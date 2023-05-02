GM And Samsung To Expand Battery Cell Production In U.S.

General Motors has partnered with Samsung to produce batteries for electric vehicles in the U.S. The $3 billion investment is geared toward securing a scalable, resilient, sustainable, and cost-competitive supply chain. According to GM, the battery cells produced with the help of Samsung will allow the automaker to produce more than 1 million North American EV’s annually. Interestingly, GM’s partnership announcement also displayed the automaker’s focus going forward: “advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all.” It’s pretty safe to say that, like many other OEM’s, GM is going all-in on electric.

