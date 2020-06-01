Diesel News – New UCC Dates, New Promod, And More

Ride of the Week

Done Right’s New Jaw-Dropping Pro Mod

Just when you thought Done Right Diesel’s Ben Shadday left the diesel Pro Mod world, he comes back with a vengeance! His ’63 Corvette is a thing of beauty, and with a Wagler CX series Cummins under the hood you can bet it will be blazing fast. Some of the biggest names in the industry have backed Shadday’s new racing endeavor, including Amsoil, S&S Diesel Motorsport, CTT Tuning, HammerTech Racecars, Rossler Transmissions, and Sun Coast. Between the Firepunk/Hot Shot’s Secret S10, PPEI’s C7, and this awesome creation, there may be a march toward 3’s this season. Look for Shadday’s ‘Vette at the next Outlaw Diesel Super Series race.

Event News

2020 U.C.C. Canceled

After being forced to move the original date back to July due to COVID-19, the powers that be at the Ultimate Callout Challenge have canceled 2020’s running of the blockbuster event. In a statement released on its Facebook page, slow business and even unemployment for many shops, an inability for competitors to get parts or have specialized components made, issues with crossing the border from Canada, and suspended corporate budgets all factored into the difficult decision. Looking out for the best interests of its competitors, fans, and sponsors, U.C.C. will return to Lucas Oil Raceway May 21-23 of 2021.

Duramax-Powered Square Body

More than just a Duramax swap, this ’86 GMC 3500 underwent an obscene amount of work while in the care of both Perkins Diesel and Fleece Performance Engineering. Not only was a ’14 model year LML Duramax cracked open, rebuilt, and balanced and blueprinted with the best hard-parts in the industry, but even an LML-era dash was made to fit in conjunction with the original firewall! An S480 over S366 compound turbo arrangement feeds the built LML air, while a 12mm CP3 and 150-percent over injectors from S&S Diesel Motorsport supply its fueling. A built Allison holds down the fort.

Demented Mustang Returns to the Track

Matt Kubik and his Mustang made an appearance at Mid America Dragway recently. Sporting a fresh engine, the P-pumped 7.3L Power Stroke-equipped pony car went straight down the track but fought a few traction issues. Compression and rebound adjustments as well as changing things up on tire pressure helped get the car’s launch closer to where it needs to be, but hooking up was still a problem. While Kubik’s previous 1.1-second 60-foots evaded him, progress was made, and hopefully the Demented Mustang will soon beat its own quarter-mile record E.T. of 7.60.

Parts Rack

Carbon Fiber & Aluminum Beds

It’s an American-made, carbon fiber and aluminum weight loss program kind of summer at Luxe Offroad. The Colorado company’s carbon fiber beds are made from three layers of 660 gram carbon fiber and Kevlar weave, with each layer employing 17,500-psi of flexural strength (and 10,000-psi tensile strength per layer). Its beds are available in paint-ready, painted, and bare form, or wrapped with a custom design of your choice. Each bed also features five coats of UV protection for ultimate longevity out there in the elements.

DieselSite’s Wicked Wheel 2 Line

Proven horsepower gains on the dyno and improved drivability on the street are the result of upgrading to one of DieselSite’s Wicked Wheel 2 compressor wheels. From your IDI 7.3L to your ’19 6.7L Power Stroke, the ‘94 to ’18 Cummins, and GM’s 6.5L to the ’16 LML Duramax, the company’s comprehensive line of billet, drop-in compressors can give your truck that extra something you’ve been looking for. With a goal of making the turbocharger more efficient, DieselSite’s extensive development of the Wicked Wheel 2 delivers a bump in horsepower, improved throttle response, lower EGT, and increased boost in every application.

6.7L Power Stroke Exhaust Manifold Kit

In focusing on improving the quality of the ’15-’19 6.7L Power Stroke exhaust manifolds, BD Diesel Performance cast its manifolds from high silicon ductile iron and specifically designed them with a heavy-duty, 0.275-inch thickness. The 75-percent thicker manifold walls retain heat and prevent warping, the exhaust ports are gasket-matched to promote optimum flow, and they are fully compatible with your engine’s EGR system. High temperature POR 15 coated, the longest stud and spacer kit that fits across all eight cylinders, and a 36-month, 75,000-mile warranty make BD’s new manifolds one of the best replacement options in the diesel industry.

