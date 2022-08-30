Event Of The Week

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza XXVI: Drag Racing

It was a jam-packed weekend of drag racing festivities at the 26th Scheid Diesel Extravaganza. Out on the eighth-mile drag strip at Wagler Motorsports Park, records were broken, both new and familiar faces earned trophies, some racers struggled while others triumphed, and one scary moment had everyone on edge. On top of winning his class, Ben Shadday’s Cummins-powered ’63 Corvette set a new ODSS Pro Mod record of 4.16 seconds (at 178 mph). In Pro Street, Austin Denny overcame multiple issues with his 6.0L Power Stroke and ultimately took the win—and in addition to that, he set a new 6.0L record ET of 5.28. Other winners included a well-deserved 5.90 Index W for Brett Marcum, Ryan Riddle taking top honors in ET Bracket, and Mattie Graves taking home first in the Pro Dragster category.

Source: https://www.scheiddiesel.com/scheid-diesel-extravaganza.html

An Unnerving Moment In Pro Mod

Other Pro Mod news created at SDX involved the Stainless Diesel camp. After sending their freshly-built, split-window Corvette into the 4.20s things would nearly turn ugly. Johnny Gilbert took a wild ride past the shutdown area after the car’s parachutes failed to properly deploy. But thanks to a bit of driving experience and luck he would escape unharmed, aside from some bruising. And while the car’s body was trashed in the melee (it hit the net in the right rear), initial analysis of the crash indicates that the chassis is OK. Hopefully this means we’ll see Stainless Diesel’s Pro Mod back on the track sooner rather than later. This is the second ODSS race in a row where a serious crash took place off the back end of the track, and it’s a trend we hope doesn’t continue.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

Scheid Diesel Extravaganza XXVI: Truck Pulling

As it always does, the action in the dirt lived up to the hype once more in 2022. This year’s mix of truck and tractor pulling was as exciting as it’s ever been, with fans being treated to Super Stock, Pro Stock, Limited Pro Stock, and Pro Street diesel trucks, along with Pro Stock, Limited Pro Stock, Hot Farm, and Super Farm tractors. A tremendous effort from Cummins Killer III earned the infamous mechanical Duramax a Second Place finish in Super Stock on Friday, while Erik Stacey wound up out front, and Van Haisley took the win on Saturday. Pro Stock diesel truck winners were Cory Funk (Friday) and Josh Stahl (Saturday). Limited Pro Stock diesel truck winners were Derick Amos (Friday) and Brian Shew (Saturday). Pro Street diesel truck winners were Damon Winland (Friday) and Hank Carlton (Saturday).

Highlights

5.90 Index Truck For Sale

If you ever wanted to step into a full-on, race-ready diesel with the potential to win every time it hits the track, this is the truck for you. David Large’s beautiful 5.90 Index Ram is up for grabs for $65,000. For that, you get one of the most consistent vehicles on the ODSS circuit the past few years—but you also get something with enough potential to run Pro Street. Just turn it up. With a fresh build in the works, Large has decided to let the third-gen go for a more-than-reasonable price. Trust us, you could not replicate this build for anywhere near this price point.

Dump Trucks Racing At The Buck

Just like the headline reads, dump trucks recently took to the soil for a little dirt drag action at The Buck Motorsports Park in Quarryville, Pennsylvania. In the photo shown here, Robbie Ching is behind the wheel of the beautiful Peterbilt out front (which is owned by Matthew Williams). Each summer, The Buck hosts its Annual Truckers Day event, an affair that consists of sled pulling and drag racing. In 2022, the USA-East Big Rig Semitrucks and Lucas Oil East Coast Series Pro Stock Semitrucks were featured. If you’re in the area next August, make sure you check it out!

Source: https://www.buckmotorsports.com/

Happy Birthday, Gale

Industry icon and the guiding light behind Banks Power, Gale Banks, turned 80 years young recently. To celebrate, the folks at Banks orchestrated a surprise birthday bash for the company leader. In the midst of a product-planning meeting, Mr. Banks was somehow lured outside for the affair. It’s hard to believe, but Banks first got into the engine business in the late 1950s and by 1976 was already supplying engines to defense contractors as well as directly to the military. What he’s done in the diesel game, from state-of-the-art products to competition race engines to record-setting performances on the salt, has been nothing short of phenomenal. We wish Mr. Banks many more years to come.

Source: https://official.bankspower.com/

The Harsh Realities Of Hybrid And EV Ownership

Check out the battery replacement cost for this hybrid Chevy Volt customer. Nearly $30,000 seems a bit steep, but it may not be that uncommon in the future—especially if the massive push for EV’s continues to pick up momentum. Our advice on the matter (other than buying a diesel, of course): If you’re going to buy an EV or hybrid, make sure you get the extended warranty. And by the time the extended warranty runs out, have a new vehicle with a fresh warranty lined up.