Diesel News 4-20-20 : Ford prepares; Oil Down; COVID Prep

Engine of the Week

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Deck Plate 6.7L Cummins For Sale

Looking for a drop-in Super Stock or Pro Stock engine to go pulling with? Scheid Diesel’s Brad Ingram has one of his company’s deck-plated Cummins mills up for sale. In true Scheid fashion, it’s been treated to 14mm main and head studs, billet connecting rods, low-compression pistons, and a billet-steel roller cam. The battle-ready Cummins also benefits from a dry sump oil system, billet cylinder head, and triple-feed 5×0.030 injectors. Pieced together in December, the 6.7L-based engine has just two passes under its belt. This one shouldn’t last long!

Source: https://www.scheiddiesel.com/

BorgWarner Factory Leveled

It’s not the kind of carnage we like to report on, but Mother Nature did a number on the BorgWarner factory in Seneca, South Carolina on April 13. In the early morning hours, an EF3 tornado producing winds in excess of 160-mph ripped through the plant, destroying the roof and causing considerable damage inside. Being that this particular plant produces transfer cases for Ford’s F-150, Explorer, Expedition, and Transit vans, it stands to reason that Ford’s supply line will be disrupted for the time being. It’s also been rumored that the B in the BorgWarner sign was found some 25 miles away from the factory…

Source: https://www.borgwarner.com/home

Hot Shot’s Secret Hand Sanitizer?

Doing its part to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Lubrication Specialties (parent company of Hot Shot’s Secret) supplied the Mount Gilead, Ohio Fire Department with hand sanitizer. Though most of the talk has centered around personal protective equipment (PPE) when fighting the virus (and namely masks), hand sanitizer cannot be underrated. Lubrication Specialties’ germ-killing mixture contains 80-percent alcohol by volume, features a non-dispensing cap, and can be ordered in quart or gallon form. Additionally, drums and totes can be purchased over the phone or via email.

Source: https://www.lubricationspecialties.com/shop/hand-sanitizer/

Ford Braces for Impact

No one wants a recession, but many big names are making moves to prepare for what may be coming as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. After reporting a 21-percent drop in wholesale vehicle sales through the first quarter of 2020, Ford is taking measures to weather the coming storm. In March, the company placed additional cash on its balance sheet (pulling from two existing credit lines), suspended regular dividends, and withdrew all 2020 financial guidance. However, it’s not all doom and gloom at FoMoCo, as a phased restart of production and associated functions at the beginning of the second quarter is being considered. Ford also believes its present cash balance will be sufficient through at least the end of the third quarter.

Source: https://media.ford.com/content/fordmedia/fna/us/en/news/2020/04/13/ford-provides-preliminary-first-quarter-2020-financial-results.html

Global Oil Demand Down 27-Percent

It’s no secret that fewer vehicles are on the roads lately, along with very few planes in the sky—and surely you’ve noticed the price of diesel at the pump. According to a report from Rystad Energy published on April 15th, the result of worldwide lockdowns and travel restrictions due to Covid-19 will drop oil demand from 100 to 72.5 million barrels of oil per day—a 27-percent downturn. Last week, global road traffic dipped to its lowest point in years, while air travel was down more than 90-percent in seven key countries. Passenger flights were down 58-percent in the U.S. Ironically enough, the recent (and pending) decrease in energy consumption may reduce CO2 emissions by 3-percent for the year, nearly inline with the reductions specified in the Paris Agreement. Today a barrel of oil actually went negative in price, it’s down that low.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2020/04rystad.php

Parts Rack

Best-Flowing L5P Intake on the Market

Allow your L5P Duramax to breathe like it should and free up some horsepower in the process. Banks’ Ram-Air intake system for your ’17-’19 GM HD outflows the factory intake by 352 cfm (852 cfm vs. 500 cfm), and yields a 20hp gain over stock at the same 2,800 rpm. The Ram-Air intake system includes a new, oversized and oiled filter element that is the largest in its class, an enclosed housing which keeps hot power-robbing air from entering the engine, and leans out the fuel-to-air ratio of the L5P—which means less soot and fewer regeneration intervals. The Banks Ram-Air intake system retails for $429.

Source: https://www.bankspower.com/

New Concave Wheel Designs

Personalize your truck with the all-new, precision milled Concave wheel designs from American Force. Once again growing its super single wheel lineup, the Concave series brings striking lines and further depth to an already immense catalog. Specifically (and as shown here), the company’s new CKH31 Knight wheel is custom forged and available solely in 8-lug patterns. However, 29 other designs populate the Concave line, many of which are available in 6 and even 5-lug patterns. Like all of American Force’s wheels, each one is custom-built at the time your order is placed.

Source: https://www.americanforcewheels.com/