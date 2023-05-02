Are Hybrid Electric/Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks The Future?

Are hybrid hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 powertrains the future? According to Toyota they are. The auto giant recently obtained a zero-emission CARB Executive Order for its HD Fuel Cell Electric Powertrain kit. The hydrogen-fueled system includes hydrogen fuel storage tanks, fuel cell stacks, batteries, electric motors and transmission, and the company believes it offers a viable alternative to diesel powertrains used in commercial goods transportation. Toyota’s Fuel Cell Electric Powertrain kit will likely make qualified heavy-duty truck manufacturers eligible for incentives, making it all the more attractive for potential buyers. Toyota plans to begin assembly of the new powertrain system at its Kentucky plant later this year.

Source: https://newspressusa.com/releases/companyView/76410?fromSearch=true