Bosch CP4 High Pressure Fuel Pump Lawsuit
CP4 Class-Action Lawsuit Moves Forward

A federal judge recently certified seven classes of consumers in a CP4 class-action lawsuit against General Motors. The lawsuit accuses the automaker of knowingly selling diesel trucks (i.e. LML-powered HD’s) fitted with defective Bosch CP4 high-pressure fuel pumps. The class-action lawsuit was originally filed on December 2, 2019, but now the ball is being moved forward once more. According to Hagens Berman and Hilliard Martinize Gonzalez LLP, GM should be held accountable for equipping its expensive trucks with a known-defective fuel pump.

Source: https://www.hbsslaw.com

